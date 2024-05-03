Queen Anne Departs for Historic Maiden Voyage

VALENCIA, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the moment Cunard's luxury new ship Queen Anne set sail on her historic seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon amid a spectacular fireworks display.

Queen Anne, the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, set sail just after 9 pm local time as thousands of spectators gathered on the shores to watch the departure from vantage points across the city and along Southampton water.

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, departs her home port of Southampton for the first time today Friday, May 3, 2024. Queen Anne is the fourth ship to join the Cunard fleet and the 249th to sail under the Cunard flag.

Guests on board the 3,000-guest, 113,000-ton ship are set to enjoy a spectacular sail away party, with celebrations continuing throughout the voyage, including a special Maiden Gala Evening and performances from tenor Russell Watson.

Cunard's beautiful new ship set sail for a seven-night sailing to Lisbon via La Coruna, on May 3 and then the Portuguese city of Lisbon on May 7. She will then depart for a 14-night voyage to the Canary Islands.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Queen Anne's maiden voyage signals the dawning of a new era in luxury ocean travel and her historic sail away from Southampton was a very special moment for everyone connected with Cunard. Here in the UK and across the globe, Cunard is famous for our beautiful iconic Queens. With Queen Anne joining our fleet, she marks not just a new icon but the completion of a perfect quartet alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria."

ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia. There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

