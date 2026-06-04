Queen City Dermatology Becomes First Cincinnati Practice to Offer XERF Radiofrequency Skin Tightening

Queen City Dermatology is now the first practice in Cincinnati to offer XERF, a non-invasive radiofrequency skin tightening treatment from Cynosure Lutronic.

CINCINNATI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen City Dermatology, the Cincinnati practice founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kristine Zitelli, has announced that it is the first practice in Cincinnati to offer XERF radiofrequency skin tightening, a non-invasive aesthetic treatment developed by Cynosure Lutronic. The addition expands the practice's growing menu of advanced cosmetic services for patients seeking facial rejuvenation without surgery.

Queen City Dermatology

Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August 2025, the XERF system is described by its manufacturer as the world's first multifrequency monopolar radiofrequency treatment. By combining 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz energy, the device is designed to deliver controlled radiofrequency to the shallow, middle, and deep layers of the skin to stimulate and support the skin's natural collagen production. Treatments require no numbing, no needles, and no downtime!

The system pairs Wave Fit pulse technology with Advanced Integrated Cryogen Delivery cooling to regulate energy and maintain a comfortable surface temperature throughout the session. With three depth settings and ten treatment levels, each XERF experience can be tailored to a patient's individual skin profile, and the technology is intended for use across all skin types.

At Queen City Dermatology, XERF treatments are delivered as part of a comprehensive, physician-directed approach to skin rejuvenation. Our team works closely with each patient to provide personalized treatment planning, education, and support before, during, and after treatment - helping you achieve firmer, smoother, more youthful-looking skin with confidence.

We are now scheduling virtual consultations for XERF radiofrequency skin tightening, as well as in-office XERF treatments. Our team looks forward to helping you determine if XERF is the right treatment to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

"Bringing XERF to Cincinnati reflects our commitment to offering patients the most thoughtful, up-to-date options in dermatologic and aesthetic care," said Dr. Kristine Zitelli, founder of Queen City Dermatology. "We're proud to be the first in the city to make this technology available, and to do so with the same personalized, education-focused approach our patients have come to expect."

More About Queen City Dermatology

Queen City Dermatology is a Cincinnati dermatology practice founded by Dr. Kristine Zitelli, a board-certified dermatologist and Cincinnati native. Dr. Zitelli completed specialized training at the University of Cincinnati and clinical research at the University of California, San Francisco, and has been recognized as a Cincinnati Magazine "Top Doctor" every year since 2016. The practice provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology in a warm, patient-centered environment and is located at 8350 E Kemper Rd, Suite A, in Cincinnati. To learn more, visit www.queencitydermatology.com.

Media Contact

Queen City Dermatology

8350 E Kemper Rd, Suite A

Cincinnati, OH 45249

(513) 202-3883

www.queencitydermatology.com

SOURCE Queen City Dermatology