Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Spills Self-Care Secrets in New Skillshare Class

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare —the world's largest online learning community for creativity—today released a new class, "The Ultimate Self-Care Playbook: Discover & Nurture Your Centered Self," taught by beloved Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, affectionally known as JVN. For the first time ever, the host, author, and advocate shines a light on his journey to self-love and provides students with tips and tools to create a personalized plan to unlock their best self. JVN's class is now available exclusively on Skillshare, where members get unlimited access to more than 30,000 courses with a monthly or annual membership.

"Our relationship with ourselves is the most important relationship we will ever have," said Van Ness. "If we don't have the validation and acceptance of ourselves, nothing else will really measure up. From this new class, I hope Skillshare members will take away the idea that making time for yourself is not selfish. It's actually the most important gift you can give yourself to move forward with authenticity, integrity, and joy in your life."

Self-care routines are clinically proven to reduce or eliminate anxiety, depression and stress, as well as improve concentration, happiness and energy. JVN uses his class to help members create a self-care planner, the same tool he has used for years to accomplish his personal and professional goals. Lessons focus on tuning into your needs, releasing limiting beliefs, building a sustainable routine, and cultivating more joy in your life. Plus, JVN shares some of his favorite techniques from skincare and yoga to meditation and journaling.

"When we think about teachers who will delight the Skillshare community, Jonathan Van Ness is at the top of that list," said Matt Cooper, CEO of Skillshare. "We can't wait to see how our members interact with JVN's signature blend of empathy, humor, and warmth around this important topic of self-care."

In celebration of JVN's class, Skillshare will donate $20,000 to Mutual Aids of Texas across four organizations in Austin, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Texas, where JVN owns a home, has a special place in his heart. After the devastating natural disasters in early 2021, JVN and Skillshare wanted a portion of proceeds from the class to contribute to relief efforts there.

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, and hairstylist to the stars. He stars on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot series Queer Eye, where he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate. Jonathan's podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, is a weekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about. The podcast was named one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine, won the iHeart Radio Award for Best LGBTQ Podcast, and was a 2020 People's Choice Award nominee for Best Pop Podcast.

Jonathan recently completed his first worldwide comedy tour "Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing," which included a sold out show at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, as well as stops in London, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

In September 2019, he released his revelatory memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love, now a New York Times Best-Seller. Over The Top won the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Best Memoir & Autobiography and was named a must read book by The New York Times, TIME Magazine and NPR to name a few. He recently released his first children's picture book, Peanut Goes For The Gold, about a gender non-binary guinea pig who does everything with their own personal flare.

