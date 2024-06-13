Quench Your Summer Cravings with Bold, Refreshing Beverages

MISSION, Kan., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) In between summer adventures and hot afternoons spent poolside, you're likely looking to combat rising temperatures with a cool, refreshing beverage. This year, quench your thirst with drinks that play up the trendiness of bold flavors.

Mangonada Tangy Chamoy Tropical Daiquiri

While many concoctions can help you beat the heat, some gems seem to hit the spot better than others. Consider one of the trendiest beverages that is increasingly becoming available at smoothie and juice bars nationwide but which you can also prepare at home: the tempting, bold taste of the Mangonada. With a harmonious fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy flavors, this thirst-quencher captures the essence of tropical indulgence with the majestic mango at the center of its symphony of flavors.

"Mango not only adds a burst of flavor but also brings a unique depth to the beverage," said Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board.

Central to the Mangonada is Tajín Fruity Chamoy Sauce and Clásico Seasoning – a zesty blend of chili peppers, lime and sea salt – which are must-have ingredients to make the beverage. They combine to infuse the drink with a subtle kick, balancing the mango's sweetness with a hint of spiciness that hits different.

This beloved beverage has captured the hearts and palates of people worldwide with its bold flavors and vibrant spirit to make summer deliciously unforgettable.

For another take on a classic drink, give this Tangy Chamoy Tropical Daiquiri a try at your next summer cookout. You can enjoy its cool, refreshing flavor with just the right touch of spice from Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce with the yellow cap, which is made with natural ingredients but offers a unique fruity and tangy flavor, ideal for pairing with sweet snacks like fruits, smoothies, mangonadas and ice pops. With no added sugar or coloring, they're perfect for the entire family all summer long.

There are thousands of ways to enjoy these unique flavors. To find more refreshing drinks that beat the summer heat, visit tajin.com.

Mangonada

Recipe courtesy of the National Mango Board

1 cup fresh mango cubes, plus 5-6 cubes for garnish, divided

2 ounces fresh mango nectar

1/2 ounce lime juice

2 cups ice

1/2 ounce agave nectar

2 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, plus 2 ounces for garnish, divided

1 tablespoon Tajín Clásico Seasoning, for garnish

1 tamarind candy, for garnish (optional)

Measure 1 cup mango cubes, mango nectar, lime juice, ice and agave nectar into blender cup. Blend until smooth.

In separate small dishes, add 1 ounce hot sauce and 1 ounce seasoning.

Dip rim of 14-ounce Collins glass into hot sauce then seasoning to coat. Drizzle remaining hot sauce along inside of glass.

In glass, pour 1 tablespoon chamoy sauce followed by blended Mangonada. Top with remaining fresh mango cubes and sprinkle with additional seasoning. Add tamarind candy to glass, if desired.

Tangy Chamoy Tropical Daiquiri

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

To Rim Glass:

2 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce

2 tablespoons Tajín Clásico Seasoning

Drink:

1/2 cup diced pineapple

1/2 cup orange juice

2 ice cubes

2 tablespoons Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce

1 slice pineapple, for garnish

Rim two glasses in hot sauce then in seasoning.

Blend diced pineapple with orange juice, ice and hot sauce; pour into glasses.

Garnish with pineapple slice.

