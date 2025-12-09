QuEra Computing Marks Record 2025 as the Year of Fault Tolerance and Over $230M of New Capital to Accelerate Industrial Deployment

With landmark demonstrations of quantum error correction and new backing from Google Quantum AI, NVIDIA, SoftBank, and other global investors, QuEra advances from scientific breakthroughs to preparing for industrial-scale deployment.

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today highlighted 2025 as a defining year for QuEra and the quantum industry. In 2025, QuEra and its partners at Harvard, MIT, and Yale resolved the fundamental barriers to fault-tolerant quantum computing, demonstrating continuous operation, scalable error correction, magic state distillation, and dramatically reduced runtime overhead. Simultaneously, the company secured over $230 million in capital from top-tier investors and major industry partners to expand globally, complete development initiatives and scale manufacturing. QuEra also achieved record revenues and cash collections from customers for quantum computing product and service deliveries, marking its transition from research organization to commercial enterprise. By uniting these scientific breakthroughs with the company's first on-premises HPC quantum computer deployment, QuEra has established 2025 as the year fault tolerance moved from theoretical promise to engineering reality.

"2025 marked a turning point, where the foundational science behind our market-leading neutral atom quantum computing matured into a clear and validated path forward," said Andy Ory, CEO of QuEra Computing. "Working closely with our partners at Harvard and MIT, we collectively validated the entire architectural blueprint for a large-scale, error-corrected quantum computer. With backing from the world's leaders in AI and compute, and our first systems live in hybrid HPC environments, QuEra is now executing on the quickest and most credible path to quantum utility."

Scientific Validation: The Blueprint for Scale

Four landmark papers published in Nature this year have resolved the critical engineering risks facing neutral-atom quantum scaling. Unlike superconducting or trapped-ion approaches that increasingly struggle with cryogenic cooling, wiring, connectivity, or control complexity as they scale, QuEra's neutral-atom platform has now demonstrated the unique physical capabilities required for massive scale:

Solving the Scale Barrier (Continuous Operation): This is the first demonstration of a quantum system that can replenish qubits indefinitely, enabling continuous operation at scale. In a breakthrough led by Harvard and MIT, researchers demonstrated a 3,000-qubit array operating continuously for over two hours, utilizing unique mid-computation replenishment to solve the "atom loss" problem. ( Nature )





This is the first demonstration of a quantum system that can replenish qubits indefinitely, enabling continuous operation at scale. In a breakthrough led by Harvard and MIT, researchers demonstrated a 3,000-qubit array operating continuously for over two hours, utilizing unique mid-computation replenishment to solve the "atom loss" problem. ( ) Solving the Error Barrier (Fault Tolerance): This architecture validates that increasing the system size now reduces errors rather than multiplying them. The Harvard-led team demonstrated the first integrated fault-tolerant architecture, successfully executing algorithms with up to 96 logical qubits with error rates that improved as the system scaled (below-threshold performance). ( Nature )





This architecture validates that increasing the system size now reduces errors rather than multiplying them. The Harvard-led team demonstrated the first integrated fault-tolerant architecture, successfully executing algorithms with up to 96 logical qubits with error rates that improved as the system scaled (below-threshold performance). ( ) Solving the Utility Barrier (Magic States): This proves that neutral atoms can efficiently prepare the high-fidelity resources needed for complex, universal algorithms. Led by QuEra scientists, the team achieved the first logical magic state distillation, a prerequisite for running universal, complex algorithms beyond simple proofs of concept. ( Nature )





This proves that neutral atoms can efficiently prepare the high-fidelity resources needed for complex, universal algorithms. Led by QuEra scientists, the team achieved the first logical magic state distillation, a prerequisite for running universal, complex algorithms beyond simple proofs of concept. ( ) Solving the Overhead Barrier (Algorithmic Fault Tolerance): This framework dramatically reduces the runtime cost of error correction, enabling fault-tolerant algorithms to execute 10-100× faster. In collaboration with Harvard and Yale, researchers introduced Transversal Algorithmic Fault Tolerance (AFT), proving that each logical layer of an algorithm can be executed with a single error-checking round rather than dozens. ( Nature )

The Neutral-Atom Advantage

QuEra's rapid progress is driven by the unique architecture of its neutral-atom platform. Unlike manufactured qubits that are fixed in place and require individual wiring, neutral atoms are identical by nature, controlled wirelessly by lasers, and highly mobile. This mobility enables the dynamic rearrangement of qubits for efficient algorithms and novel error correction techniques. Uniquely, QuEra systems support room-temperature operation and low power consumption, enabling a compact, energy-efficient footprint.

Delivering Immediate Scientific Impact

Beyond laying the foundation for future fault tolerance, QuEra's platforms are generating breakthrough science today. In June, researchers from the University of Innsbruck and Harvard used QuEra's Aquila system to observe string breaking in a 2D quantum simulator for the first time—a phenomenon central to high-energy particle physics ( Nature ). In September, a Harvard-QuEra-MIT collaboration published the first digital quantum simulation of two-dimensional fermionic systems using Kitaev's honeycomb model, verifying a non-Abelian spin-liquid phase and simulating the Fermi-Hubbard model on a square lattice. This opens pathways for quantum simulations in materials science, chemistry, and high-energy physics (Nature). This result headlines a broader wave of discovery, with dozens of papers published by scientific users leveraging QuEra's systems via the cloud to explore frontiers in physics, machine learning, and optimization.

Industrialization: Validated by Leaders in AI and Compute

Following these technical validations, the broader computing industry has moved to integrate QuEra's technology into the global supply chain.

Capital for Manufacturing Scale: QuEra closed more than $ 230 million in new financing round led by Google Quantum AI and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with an additional strategic investment from NVentures (NVIDIA), and other global investors. This capital accelerates the manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain required to deliver systems globally. Further, QuEra doubled its global workforce this year, with additional significant growth planned for 2026.





QuEra closed more than 230 million in new financing round led by Google Quantum AI and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with an additional strategic investment from NVentures (NVIDIA), and other global investors. This capital accelerates the manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain required to deliver systems globally. Further, QuEra doubled its global workforce this year, with additional significant growth planned for 2026. Global Manufacturing Infrastructure: Complementing this capital, QuEra was selected for Japan's NEDO "Post-5G" initiative, a multi-year national project to establish a robust manufacturing supply chain for quantum components. This partnership secures the critical optical and vacuum technologies needed to mass-produce neutral-atom systems for the global market.





Complementing this capital, QuEra was selected for Japan's NEDO "Post-5G" initiative, a multi-year national project to establish a robust manufacturing supply chain for quantum components. This partnership secures the critical optical and vacuum technologies needed to mass-produce neutral-atom systems for the global market. Hybrid Compute Reality: QuEra completed its first on-premises installation at AIST (Japan), where its Gemini-class system now operates alongside the NVIDIA-powered ABCI-Q supercomputer. Further validating this hybrid future, QuEra and Dell Technologies showcased the integration of QPUs into mainstream HPC environments at SC25.





QuEra completed its first on-premises installation at AIST (Japan), where its Gemini-class system now operates alongside the NVIDIA-powered ABCI-Q supercomputer. Further validating this hybrid future, QuEra and Dell Technologies showcased the integration of QPUs into mainstream HPC environments at SC25. Enterprise Readiness: The expansion of the "go to market" QuEra Quantum Alliance to include BCG X, a partnership with Deloitte Japan, alongside impactful results with partners like Merck and Amgen, signals that the enterprise sector is preparing for utility-scale applications. Additionally, QuEra's advancement to Phase 2 of the Wellcome Leap Quantum for Bio Challenge demonstrates the platform's growing relevance for life sciences applications.





The expansion of the "go to market" QuEra Quantum Alliance to include BCG X, a partnership with Deloitte Japan, alongside impactful results with partners like Merck and Amgen, signals that the enterprise sector is preparing for utility-scale applications. Additionally, QuEra's advancement to Phase 2 of the Wellcome Leap Quantum for Bio Challenge demonstrates the platform's growing relevance for life sciences applications. Government Validation: As previously announced, QuEra was selected for Phase B of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, following success in Phase A.

Strategic Implications for the Industry

These milestones materially reduce the risk profile for HPC centers, national laboratories, and enterprise early adopters:

For HPC Centers: The successful integration with Dell and NVIDIA infrastructure proves that neutral-atom QPUs can function as standard accelerators within existing data centers today.





The successful integration with Dell and NVIDIA infrastructure proves that neutral-atom QPUs can function as standard accelerators within existing data centers today. For National Programs: The company's selection for DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (Stage A, and then Stage B), combined with the demonstration of logical qubits, provides a verified roadmap to utility. These de-risk long-term investments in sovereign quantum capabilities, a strategy further validated by NEDO's supply chain investment with QuEra in Japan.





The company's selection for DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (Stage A, and then Stage B), combined with the demonstration of logical qubits, provides a verified roadmap to utility. These de-risk long-term investments in sovereign quantum capabilities, a strategy further validated by NEDO's supply chain investment with QuEra in Japan. For Enterprise Innovators: The path to fault-tolerant quantum computing is now primarily an engineering execution task, not a scientific uncertainty, bringing deep circuit applications in materials and logistics within sight.

Looking Ahead

Leveraging the architectural validations of 2025, QuEra is on track to demonstrate its third-generation systems in 2026-2027. These systems are designed to feature a large number of high-quality logical qubits operating continuously, unlocking new solutions for classically-intractable problems and cementing QuEra's position as the standard-bearer for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

With these breakthroughs, QuEra now offers the clearest, most validated roadmap to delivering fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of running deep logical circuits—positioning the company as the industry's technical and commercial leader entering 2026.

QuEra will host a technology update webinar in early 2026. To be informed of the event details, register your interest here: www.quera.com/26roadmap

About QuEra Computing

QuEra is putting quantum to work. As the scientific and commercial leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, we help enterprise innovators leverage quantum to gain competitive advantage, support HPC centers as they help users tackle classically intractable problems, and enable government programs to build national capability and sovereign capabilities. We do this through our quantum innovation platform, combining quantum systems available on-premises and via the cloud with application co-design and collaborative research. Born at Harvard and MIT, still advancing together, QuEra operates globally from Boston, Tokyo, and the United Kingdom. As quantum computing moves from "one day" to "Day One," QuEra delivers practical impact today while advancing toward large-scale, fault-tolerant systems. See what's possible at www.quera.com.

