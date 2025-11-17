QuEra to Showcase Quantum/Classical Integration at SC25

Integration of Dell Technologies infrastructure with QuEra quantum accelerator demonstrates practical pathways to hybrid quantum–classical workflows.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computers, announced today that it is working with Dell Technologies to help define the future of high-performance computing (HPC). Using Dell solutions, QuEra is demonstrating how quantum processing units (QPUs) can seamlessly integrate into mainstream data center architectures.

This milestone will be showcased at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), where visitors will be able to see a video demonstration of a co-located deployment showing how classical and quantum resources can be tightly integrated, paving the way for HPC-ready hybrid quantum–classical computing (HQCC) with secure data governance and low latency.

HQCC in Action

While the SC25 demo is an experimental prototype, it validates QuEra's quantum processors as first-class compute peers in HPC environments. It also sets a concrete benchmark for how QPUs can be integrated into existing infrastructure with minimal disruption.

The demonstration will feature Dell HPC infrastructure and the Dell Quantum Intelligent Orchestrator (QIO) integrated with a neutral-atom quantum system, highlighting how quantum can join CPUs and GPUs as an accelerator of classical resources within HPC environments.

The equipment is hosted at QuEra's Boston facilities. This installation includes a Dell-based HPC mini-cluster with Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA GPUs, Dell networking equipment and the Dell Quantum Intelligent Orchestrator (QIO) orchestration platform, running directly alongside QuEra's systems.

This setup enables rapid experimentation and showcases how classical and quantum resources can operate together in a real-world research context.

"With Dell infrastructure integrated on-premises, we can unlock real progress by delivering practical, real-world quantum solutions," said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra. "For customers, it's a clear signal that hybrid quantum–classical computing is becoming practical. They can see that leading suppliers, like Dell, are preparing for this future, and that QuEra's unique neutral-atom capabilities — such as qubit shuttling and parallel gates — are ready to integrate into HPC workflows."

QIO is a prototype created to manage and schedule workloads across heterogeneous compute resources. It is designed to stay modular and agnostic to handle different gated and analog quantum computers and map available resources to determine the most suitable environment for executing workloads.

Showcasing GHZ State Generation

The demo will simulate the generation of Greenberger–Horne–Zeilinger (GHZ) states, a benchmark for multi-qubit entanglement widely used in quantum information science. GHZ state preparation demonstrates capabilities unique to QuEra's neutral-atom architecture, including:

Qubit shuttling – the ability to dynamically rearrange atoms to optimize connectivity and circuit execution.

– the ability to dynamically rearrange atoms to optimize connectivity and circuit execution. Parallel gate execution – simultaneous application of quantum gates across multiple qubits, improving application execution speeds and enabling greater scalability.

Together, these features make QuEra's gate-based neutral-atom quantum computers a powerful platform for exploring practical algorithms at scale.

Why Hybrid Matters

The future of HPC will be hybrid, with CPUs, GPUs and QPUs coexisting as peers in data centers. For HPC centers and hyperscalers, this requires infrastructure that intelligently orchestrates workloads across diverse computing backends to best fit applications. Dell provides the orchestration and infrastructure expertise, while QuEra's neutral-atom systems provide a powerful, scalable, flexible and energy-efficient quantum platform.

"We believe that hybrid quantum classical compute, especially with AI applied, represents a transformative step forward in solving some of the world's most complex challenges. The collaboration between Dell Technologies and QuEra is about making quantum practical today, while paving the way for tomorrow's possibilities." John Roese, global CTO and chief AI officer, Dell Technologies.

HQCC Benefits Across Sectors

HPC Centers gain a tested integration model for orchestrating quantum workloads alongside classical resources, with familiar schedulers like SLURM.

gain a tested integration model for orchestrating quantum workloads alongside classical resources, with familiar schedulers like SLURM. Hyperscalers see a clear pathway to offering hybrid cloud services that unify quantum and classical compute.

see a clear pathway to offering hybrid cloud services that unify quantum and classical compute. Enterprise Innovators benefit from the signal that leading suppliers such as Dell are actively integrating quantum into their offerings — a strong indicator that quantum is transitioning from research into practical IT strategy.

benefit from the signal that leading suppliers such as Dell are actively integrating quantum into their offerings — a strong indicator that quantum is transitioning from research into practical IT strategy. Government and Research Users gain transparent benchmarks from test cases comparing "with and without quantum" performance, informing where quantum can provide acceleration.

Looking Ahead

The SC25 demonstration is the first step in what both companies see as opportunities for broader collaboration, assisting enterprise innovators and HPC centers in fulfilling the promise of quantum.

By bringing together Dell's leadership in AI and HPC orchestration and QuEra's advances in neutral-atom quantum computing, the demonstration signals a practical roadmap for HQCC environments that bridge today's HPC systems with tomorrow's quantum acceleration.

The demonstration will be available at QuEra's booth (#6556) and Dell's booth (#6659) at the event.

About QuEra Computing

QuEra is putting quantum to work. As the scientific and commercial leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, we help enterprise innovators leverage quantum to gain competitive advantage, support HPC centers as they help users tackle classically intractable problems, and enable government programs to build national capability and sovereign infrastructure. We do this through our quantum innovation platform, combining quantum systems available on-premises and via the cloud with application co-design and collaborative research. Born at Harvard and MIT, still advancing together, QuEra operates globally from Boston, Tokyo, and the UK. As quantum computing moves from "one day" to "Day One," QuEra delivers practical impact today while advancing toward large-scale, fault-tolerant systems. See what's possible at quera.com

