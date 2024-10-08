Quest Analytics® Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification for its Quest Enterprise Services® (QES®) Platform, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Quest Analytics is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network decisioning solutions and services, today announced that Quest Enterprise Services (QES) has earned HITRUST r2 CSF version 11 certification. CSF version 11 certification includes updated controls in keeping with more modern industry frameworks for information security.

HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the organization's QES provider network decisioning platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Quest Analytics in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We are pleased to demonstrate yet again to our customers our commitment to maintaining the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "Safeguarding our client's information is among the most important activities for any technology partner and we are constantly working to improve and tighten our operations."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates Quest Analytics is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' provider network decisioning platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to measure, manage, monitor, and model provider networks with unparalleled precision and insights. Their mission is to elevate the health of communities across the nation through superior provider networks. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit Quest Analytics.

