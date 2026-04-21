Quest Analytics Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Mike Cavan as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned healthcare growth leader to oversee sales and marketing and drive end‑to‑end revenue performance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics® today announced the appointment of Mike Cavan as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Cavan will oversee the company's Sales and Marketing organizations and drive end‑to‑end revenue performance by aligning go‑to‑market strategy with customer outcomes across the full customer lifecycle.

Cavan brings more than 30 years of experience leading commercial teams in healthcare technology, including more than 15 years in SaaS-based businesses. He joins Quest Analytics from Inovalon, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, leading sales for the company's Payer and Pharmacy business units. His prior leadership roles include WellSky, ClearCare, Brightree, and SAP, where he helped scale enterprise technology solutions in healthcare and other commercial markets.

"Mike is an exceptional commercial leader who knows how to build and scale high-performing revenue organizations in healthcare technology," said Steve Levin, Chief Executive Officer, Quest Analytics. "His experience modernizing platforms and growing enterprise payer solutions mirrors the journey we're on at Quest Analytics, and his track record of aligning sales, marketing, and customer success around outcomes makes him exactly the right leader for this moment."

"I'm excited to join Quest Analytics and work with a team that is focused on improving access to quality care," said Cavan, Chief Commercial Officer, Quest Analytics. "What drew me to Quest Analytics is the alignment between its brand promise and the customer experience — helping health plans turn complex network data into confident decisions. I look forward to supporting customers across the lifecycle and delivering on that promise."

Cavan is based in the Atlanta area.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics® delivers trusted provider network design and management solutions and services used by 400+ clients — including all the nation's largest health plans, 50% of the largest 100 health systems, 30+ state regulatory agencies, and CMS — to manage, model, and monitor 7K+ provider networks. Their platform processes 150B+ provider records monthly and supports 700K+ healthcare professionals from 360K+ locations in attesting their data. The company helps 90% of healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby improving access to quality care for 90% of Americans. Learn more at Quest Analytics.

SOURCE Quest Analytics, L.L.C.