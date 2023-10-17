Quest Analytics™ Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Key Appointments

News provided by

Quest Analytics, L.L.C.

17 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Scott Westover appointed Chief Network Solutions Officer, a newly created, expanded role, assuming responsibility for the Network Performance Team

Subhash Seelam joins as SVP, Applied Network Analytics from Optum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Scott Westover as Chief Network Solutions Officer, Quest Analytics, continuing his leadership in the regulatory arena while adding oversight of the Network Performance team. In addition, the company announced that Subhash Seelam has joined as Senior Vice President, Applied Network Analytics, reporting to Scott and supporting the Network Performance team.

Scott Westover previously served as Quest Analytics' SVP of Network and Regulatory Strategy, where he worked directly with state and federal regulators to navigate rapidly changing market and policy needs. Prior to joining Quest Analytics, Scott served as market president for AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire, a leading Medicaid Care Management Organization. His prior experience also includes working at Anthem, Inc. as a vice president of provider joint ventures and national accounts, senior roles within leading healthcare providers, and driving national health strategy for multiple Fortune 50 corporations.

Subhash Seelam, a seasoned leader in healthcare analytics, brings a deep understanding of data applications, analytical experience, and the development of analytic intellectual property that will greatly enhance the Network Performance team. He joins Quest Analytics most recently from Optum, where he served as Head of Advanced Analytics and Clinical Insights, leading the team that provided analytic support to Optum's growth agenda.

"Working across the industry with regulators, payers and providers in network measurement is critical to understanding how we can better meet members' needs, build value and increase satisfaction," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "The new role for Scott and the addition of Subhash will greatly enhance this work and provide incredible performance-driven analytical and data support for our clients' network teams across the country."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. Its mission: to elevate the health of communities across the nation through superior provider networks. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit Quest Analytics.

SOURCE Quest Analytics, L.L.C.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.