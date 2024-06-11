Quest Analytics® to Launch Provider Network Benchmarking Solution at AHIP 2024

Additionally, CEO Steve Levin will lead a session that explores the hidden costs and implications of network decisions

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, will attend AHIP 2024 this week and introduce its provider Network Benchmarking solution as part of their suite of Network Performance analytics tools integrated into their Quest Enterprise ServicesTM (QESTM) platform. This new product allows health plans to compare their networks to the competition thereby identifying areas of strength and opportunity. In an increasingly competitive market, comparative network insights are critical for entering markets quickly and profitably. Equally, these insights are instrumental in refining existing networks to achieve revenue or margin targets.

Network benchmarking has been a notoriously labor-intensive task, often reliant on non-comprehensive traditional data sources like screen scrapes, internet searches, and third-party aggregated data. These approaches are slow, inefficient, and prone to providing outdated and inaccurate information. The provider Network Benchmarking solution from Quest Analytics leverages proprietary, direct-from-the-source data, that is submitted to, and validated by, regulators, representing a true reflection of the network. This data, combined with provider claims and publicly available data, delivers powerful insights, enabling plans to quickly and efficiently understand how they stack up in a crowded market.

"Today, it's not just about having a network; it's about having a network that stands out," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "Our Network Benchmarking solutions are crucial for creating compelling networks that are not only compliant but also differentiated. These insights are the cornerstone of strategic decision-making, enabling our clients to craft networks that truly resonate with their market and their members, establishing new standards in healthcare."

With the QES Network Benchmarking solution, clients can now:

BUILD DIFFERENTIATED NETWORKS: Understand markets before entering and craft high-quality, cost-effective networks tailored to member needs, distinguishing offerings in the market.

REFINE NETWORKS WITH COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS: Enhance existing networks by benchmarking against competitors and identifying key areas for improvement.

ALIGN NETWORK DESIGN WITH MARKET DYNAMICS: Align product strategy with network design to navigate market competition effectively and help ensure cost-efficient care.

UNDERSTAND PROVIDER GAP LANDSCAPE: Identify areas where competitor networks meet or lack provider network adequacy. Strategically enhance network capabilities to improve member access.

ENHANCE SALES & MARKETING STRATEGIES: Utilize actionable data and insights to understand the uniqueness of a market position and leverage it to communicate effectively.

In addition, at AHIP 2024, CEO of Quest Analytics Steve Levin will lead a session on June 12, 2024, from 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. PST entitled, NEXT-GENERATION PROVIDER NETWORKS: IDENTIFYING HIDDEN COSTS, MAXIMIZING IMPACT. The presentation will explore the business implications of broad and narrow networks and the benchmarking insights that can connect networks with business goals.

To learn more about Network Benchmarking Services from Quest Analytics, visit their booth #1507 at AHIP 2024. For more information on its AHIP presence, please visit Quest Analytics' AHIP page.

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' provider network decisioning platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to measure, manage, monitor, and model provider networks with unparalleled precision and insights. Their mission is to elevate the health of communities across the nation through superior provider networks. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit Quest Analytics.

