Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors

"As the CEO of a biotechnology company, Helen will bring a unique perspective on science and innovation to our Board," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics. "Under her leadership at Halozyme, revenues more than quintupled and market value nearly doubled over a four year period. Her deep healthcare experience will strengthen our Board and bolster our efforts to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence."

Daniel C. Stanzione, Ph.D., Lead Independent Director of Quest Diagnostics, added: "As a physician with strong business experience in various healthcare roles and organizations, Helen brings expertise in industry management, strategic planning and operations that will be beneficial to our company. We are delighted that she will serve on our Board."

Prior to joining Halozyme, Dr. Torley served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Onyx Pharmaceuticals; as Vice President and General Manager of the US Bone Health and Nephrology businesses, as well as in other management positions, at Amgen Inc.; and in various senior management positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sandoz/Novartis; and was in medical practice as a senior registrar in rheumatology at the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow, Scotland.

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

