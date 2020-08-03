Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of Mid America Clinical Laboratories, Now Provides Professional Lab Management for Nearly 30 Hospitals of Community Health Network and Ascension St. Vincent in Indiana

SECAUCUS, N.J. and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of its joint venture partners' interests in Mid America Clinical Laboratories ("MACL").

Quest now wholly owns MACL's laboratory in Indianapolis and approximately 50 patient service centers across Indiana. Quest also now provides professional lab management services for about 30 hospitals owned and operated by Community Health Network and Ascension St. Vincent in Indiana. Community Health Network and Ascension St. Vincent are formerly joint venture partners in MACL. In addition, AmeriPath, the specialty pathology business of Quest Diagnostics, will continue to provide services to these hospitals and broadly across Indiana.

With the completed transaction, patients and providers in Indiana now have direct access to a broader menu of innovative clinical laboratory and pathology services to patients and providers in Indiana.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

