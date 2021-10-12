Quest Diagnostics Debuts Next-Generation Lab Facility in Clifton, NJ

"Our new Clifton laboratory is fully operational, and we are excited about the many ways that it will empower better health for the patients and clients in the seven states the lab serves," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "The lab's best-in-class automation enables us to offer higher medical quality, faster turnaround, and the ability to quickly add additional capacity. This inspiring facility represents our continued commitment to our employees, the healthcare community and the patients we serve in our home state of New Jersey."

The facility is one of the largest medical laboratories globally, featuring extensive automation that enables it to perform testing on more than 300,000 tests per day with exceptional accuracy, quality and efficiency.

"New Jersey is proud to be the home of Quest Diagnostics and this magnificent new laboratory," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "COVID-19 clearly demonstrated the need for accurate diagnostic testing and this lab is testament to the fact that Quest has heard that call and answered. This is truly a first-class facility."

The Clifton laboratory features two distinct automated lines for clinical testing and a bridge design that enhances efficiency. The automated facility also utilizes barcode tracing solutions to track and store specimens, making it easier for healthcare providers to request follow-up tests or further analysis in real-time.

"While our Clifton lab was in the construction phase prior to COVID-19, our team of suppliers and construction partners joined forces to safely build this facility on time and on budget, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Rusckowski. "We are grateful for the contributions of the more than 200 suppliers who helped us bring this lab to life."

In addition to delivering superior provider and patient experiences, this unique facility represents a more than $250 million commitment to its customers and community, providing more than 1,000 jobs and serving as an economic stimulus for New Jersey. In an automated environment, these jobs offer employees skill-building opportunities and the ability to laser focus on high-value work providing diagnostic insights.

The design for the facility fosters a culture of innovation through collaboration, with seamless indoor/outdoor connectivity, light-filled workstations, generous mixed-use social spaces, a central skylight-topped "communication staircase" for cross-departmental engagement, and the Oculus mezzanine – offering staff and visitors an intimate view of lab operations without interrupting floor activity. With an eye toward future needs, the Clifton lab facility can expand to handle increased testing demand. The lab has the capacity to add a third automation line on the main automation floor.

