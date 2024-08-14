Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Quest Diagnostics

Aug 14, 2024, 19:04 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on October 21, 2024 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 4, 2024.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Also from this source

Pregnant Women Undertested for STIs, Finds Quest Diagnostics Health Trends® Study of Over 4 Million Pregnancies

Pregnant Women Undertested for STIs, Finds Quest Diagnostics Health Trends® Study of Over 4 Million Pregnancies

A new study by researchers from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and the University of Alabama suggests adherence to guideline-based laboratory testing...
Quest Diagnostics Named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Seventh Straight Year

Quest Diagnostics Named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for Seventh Straight Year

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced it has been named to the 2024 Disability Equality...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics