Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend 7.5% To $0.86 Per Quarter, Marking 15 Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases; Announces $1 Billion Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

News provided by

Quest Diagnostics

Feb 10, 2026, 06:33 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a 7.5% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.86 per share from $0.80 per share. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on April 20, 2026 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 6, 2026. With the increase, the annual cash dividend will be $3.44 per share.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. The increased authority is in addition to the approximately $0.4 billion that was available as of December 31, 2025 under the Company's share repurchase program.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across healthcare to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We connect people, from clinicians to consumers, with laboratory insights that illuminate a path to better health. With a focus on delivering smarter, simpler testing, we help reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, empower healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics serves half the physicians and hospitals in the United States and one in three American adults each year, and our nearly 57,000 employees work together to deliver diagnostic insights that inspire actions to transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Quest Diagnostics Launches Novel Flow Cytometry MRD Blood Test for Myeloma, Enabling Ultrasensitive Detection of Residual Disease

Quest Diagnostics Launches Novel Flow Cytometry MRD Blood Test for Myeloma, Enabling Ultrasensitive Detection of Residual Disease

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced the launch of a novel blood test that uses...
Quest Diagnostics Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies List for 12th Consecutive Year

Quest Diagnostics Named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies List for 12th Consecutive Year

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been named to the Fortune® magazine ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics