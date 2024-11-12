Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

Quest Diagnostics

Nov 12, 2024, 17:57 ET

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on January 29, 2025 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 14, 2025.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Quest Diagnostics Awarded CDC Contracts for H5 Avian Influenza and Oropouche Virus Test Development

Quest Diagnostics Awarded CDC Contracts for H5 Avian Influenza and Oropouche Virus Test Development

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been awarded several contracts by...
Quest Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Updates Guidance for Full Year 2024

Quest Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Updates Guidance for Full Year 2024

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced financial results for the third...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics