Quest Diagnostics Launches Health Coaching on questhealth.com to Help Individuals Take Control of Their Health

New service takes the guesswork out of achieving one's health goals by empowering individuals to pair Quest lab results with personalized coaching

SECAUCUS, N.J,, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized, one-on-one health coaching is now available for purchase on questhealth.com. Made available by Pack Health® , a Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) company that provides evidence-based patient engagement services, questhealth.com's Health Coaching pairs individuals with board-certified health advisers who provide personalized support, resources, and education focused on the individual's unique health goals. The holistic programs focus on several key areas, including general health, weight management, chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. For a more tailored experience, individuals can pair Quest lab work with their health coaching to put their diagnostic insights into action.*

Efficacy is one of the top considerations for consumers when purchasing wellness products, and nearly one in five U.S. consumers prefer personalized products and services1. Health Coaching sold on questhealth.com provides guidance, accountability, support, and other benefits that are crucial to achieving desired health goals. A key feature of the program is the development of a monitoring plan to help individuals incorporate healthier behaviors into their life for meaningful long-term results.

"As many as 60% of Americans say they want health coaching, yet the majority have never had the service offered to them by a healthcare provider or employer2," said Richard Adams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Quest Consumer, which includes questhealth.com. "Changing behavior is often critical to preventing chronic diseases and achieving better health. Questhealth.com gives individuals the ability to identify health risks via lab tests, and now they can also engage certified health advisors to develop a plan to help reduce those risks to ultimately achieve better health."

The new health coaching service is available as a 4-session package for $225 or a 6-session package for $275. Each package includes:

A dedicated health advisor who supports individuals one-on-one throughout 30-minute virtual coaching sessions. All health advisors hold a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach certification.

Regular texts and emails from a health advisor to help keep individuals on track and motivated toward their unique health goals.

A welcome kit including training booklets, an exercise stretch band, and additional health resources to empower individuals on their health journeys.

Curated digital content with weekly learning modules and informative articles and videos.

Individuals also have the option to share any recent lab test results ordered through questhealth.com or their doctor with their health advisor, which is encouraged as they can provide valuable insights into risk of preventable diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.*

Individuals interested in the health coaching service can visit questhealth.com to make a purchase and be paired with their personal health coach.

*Note: This service is not intended to substitute for medical advice provided by a person's treating healthcare provider, it is not intended to practice medicine, it is intended to be an aid for people to gain insights into ways to help improve their general health and well-being. Only a person's healthcare professional should diagnose and treat their patients based on the provider's clinical assessment, education and training, this service should not be used as a substitute for a person's healthcare provider.

About questhealth.com

Quest empowers individuals with affordable, high-quality, trusted healthcare. The consumer-initiated test platform, questhealth.com, gives consumers more control over their own healthcare journeys, providing access to the same quality lab tests that doctors use and recommend, offering valuable information and insights about their health. questhealth.com offers more than 100 Quest Diagnostics lab tests in categories ranging from heart health and sexual health to allergies, fitness, and so much more. Consumers must be 18+ to purchase, and orders are not permitted in AK, AZ, or HI. For more information, please visit questhealth.com .

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com .

Quest® is the brand name used for services offered by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its affiliated companies. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and certain affiliates are CLIA-certified laboratories that provide HIPAA-covered services. Other affiliates operated under the Quest® brand, such as Quest Consumer Inc., do not provide HIPAA-covered services.

1Future of Wellness Survey by McKinsey. Published August 2023

2The U.S. Health Coaching Market by Marketdata LLC. Published January 2021

