Quest Diagnostics Launches Novel Prostate Cancer Test Aimed at Improving Diagnosis and Grading

Lab service utilizes Envision Science's proprietary biomarkers and technology with a goal of improving diagnosis and grading of prostate cancer

SECAUCUS, N.J. and MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced the launch of a novel prostate cancer biomarker test through its subspecialty pathology business, AmeriPath, in collaboration with Envision Sciences. Envision Sciences Pty Ltd. is an Australian-based clinical diagnostics company developing a pipeline of biomarker-based cancer diagnostic and prognostic tests in tissue and blood.

The new, tissue-based test service is intended to address the pressing clinical need for tests to help identify and differentiate potentially aggressive cases of prostate cancer in men. Physicians in the United States, with the exception of New York, may order the test starting today.

Quest developed and validated the laboratory test under an intellectual property license agreement with Envision for use of Envision's proprietary biomarker and immunohistochemistry technology, which includes Envision's unique staining technology and novel biomarkers (named EV1, EV2 and EV3).Recently published data in Pathology shows that 22% of tissue specimens examined with a panel based on the three Envision biomarkers and technology were upgraded, and 20% were downgraded, as compared to the conventional assessment of pathologic evaluation based on hematoxylin and eosin-stained tissue alone.1

Prostate cancer is one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers affecting men. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 out of every 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.2 A recent Quest Diagnostics Health Trends® study showed that, more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, diagnoses of prostate and breast cancer continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels, suggesting more people are living with undiagnosed cancers now than prior to the pandemic. Although it is one of the most common cancers globally, existing prostate cancer testing methods, particularly for early, lower grade stages, have limited accuracy across pathologists.3

"Our goal for this innovative prostate biomarker test is to improve the accuracy of grading prostate cancer biopsies. We expect this service to help fill a clinical gap affecting millions of men for staging, diagnosis and treatment for prostate cancer," said Kristie Dolan, Vice President and General Manager, Quest Diagnostics Oncology Franchise. "Through our relationship with Envision, we are excited to broaden access to this innovative technology. With Quest's national scale and industry-leading prostate cancer portfolio, we will be able to reach a larger number of patients and provide them with diagnostic insights to inform their treatment decisions."

"Envision Sciences welcomes this relationship with Quest Diagnostics. We believe this collaboration aligns us with the world leader in prostate cancer testing," said Envision CEO, Peter Pursey. "Our patented technology provides a novel approach to visualizing prostate cancer tissue and improving accuracy in grading the cancer by pathologists. We expect the test to enhance current prostate cancer histology practice and improve the information available to clinicians, enabling them to better align cancer grades with treatment options."

Quest Diagnostics is a world leader in advanced diagnostic services, including in oncology. Its specialty pathology businesses, AmeriPath and Dermpath Diagnostics businesses provide subspecialty expertise based largely from serving community cancer centers, which provide 70% of cancer care nationally. With hundreds of MDs and PhDs, Quest Diagnostics provides highly advanced pathology services for health systems and other providers in the United States and overseas.

About Envision

Envision Sciences is a clinical diagnostics development company with a focus on oncology diagnostics and prognostics in tissue and blood. Our goal is to provide clinicians more detailed information and greater clarity regarding the grading and activity of their patients' cancer, therefore allowing improved diagnosis and better clinical treatment decisions. Envision licenced the original technology from University of South Australia and continue an active biomarker discovery research and development program with the University. Envision acknowledges funding support from MTP Connect under the BTB program. www.envisionsciences.com

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com .

