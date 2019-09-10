Quest Diagnostics Names Manuel O. Méndez as New Commercial Leader

Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, added: "We have been growing our revenues by taking advantage of being newly in-network with UnitedHealthcare, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Anthem Georgia, and Manuel is the right person to help inspire and lead our Commercial team."

Manuel joins Quest from QIAGEN N.V., a worldwide provider of Sample to Insight solutions for molecular testing, where he helped accelerate growth and led a global commercial team as SVP, Head of Global Operations and member of the Executive Committee. Before joining QIAGEN in 2014, he served as EVP Americas for bioMérieux from 2010-2014. Manuel has held a variety of sales, marketing and general management roles with Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific and OraSure Technologies – with leadership positions in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asian markets.

Manuel received an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Boston University. He is fluent in Spanish and has served on several boards, including 908 Devices, a maker of point-of-need chemical analyzers; Village Care of New York; and the Jorge Posada Foundation.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

