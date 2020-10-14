Quest Diagnostics Receives 2020 C. Everett Koop National Health Award for Outstanding Employee Health Program

Named for C. Everett Koop, the 13th Surgeon General of the United States (1982-1989), the award is given by The Health Project to organizations that demonstrate their health programs deliver significant health improvements and business results. In a quarter of a century, fewer than 70 organizations have won the honor. Quest Diagnostics is the sole winner in 2020.

The award was presented last month as part of the virtual annual Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) Forum. To watch a video about the Quest Diagnostics employee population health program that won the award, click here.

"Quest Diagnostics is committed to fostering a healthier world, starting with our employees," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "To achieve that goal, we empower our employees with health insights, based on lab and biometric data. But we don't stop there. We also provide our employees with access to medical expertise and support programs tailored to their individual needs, helping them to adopt healthier behaviors and access better care at lower costs. We are proud to be recognized for our achievements with the C. Everett Koop Award."

"We are proud to confer the 2020 C. Everett Koop National Health Award to Quest Diagnostics," said Ron Goetzel, CEO of The Health Project. "Ten independent reviewers evaluated the data submitted by Quest Diagnostics and determined that the company's health improvement and business results merited being chosen as the winner of this year's prestigious prize."

Quest Diagnostics' employee population health strategy is centered on the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's "Triple Aim" approach—enhancing the experience of care, improving population health, and reducing per capita healthcare costs. Now in its 15th year, the company's award-winning well-being program, HealthyQuest, provides more than 60,000 Quest Diagnostics employees and their participating family members with best-in-class programs to improve their health and save money under the banner of "Health in Your Hands."

Over the past several years, Quest has been able to measurably improve health outcomes and bend the cost trend over time. Through its employee population health offerings, the company has saved more than $40 million in healthcare costs over four years, and subsets of its employees have measurably improved healthcare access and outcomes (such as cholesterol, blood pressure and body weight), reducing risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, among other health challenges.

"Our data-driven employee health strategy shows that we can deliver better healthcare outcomes for less cost," said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics, and head of the company's Employer Population Health services. "In addition to benefiting Quest Diagnostics and our employees and plan members, we make this expertise available to thousands of other employers in the United States who seek to achieve similar results for their employees and bottom-line."

Quest Diagnostics has won numerous awards for its employee population health programs. In addition to the Health Project's Koop Award, the National Business Group on Health, American Heart Association and the CEO Roundtable on Cancer have recognized Quest with several awards for its employee health strategy.

About Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health

Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health is the leader in employee population health management and screening solutions designed to improve health outcomes and medical costs for employers. With nationwide lab access and insights from clinical data, Quest Diagnostics specializes in population health techniques that glean insights from lab and other data to help identify chronic disease risks, connect employees to needed in-network care, and empower better health. For more information, visit www.QuestForHealth.com

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About the Health Project

The Health Project (www.thehealthproject.com) is a tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation formed to bring about critical attitudinal and behavioral changes in addressing the health and well-being of Americans. The Health Project's mission is to seek out, evaluate, promote and disseminate the lessons learned from exemplary health promotion and disease prevention programs with demonstrated effectiveness in improving employee population health and related business outcomes. The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to worksite, community, or provider programs that are well-integrated into the organization's infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results.

