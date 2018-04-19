Quest Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
"We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO. "We grew revenue 3.7 percent despite severe winter weather and the impact of lower Medicare reimbursement under PAMA. Earnings growth was driven by our continued strong execution as well as the benefits of tax reform. Our two-point strategy of accelerating growth and driving operational excellence continues to produce results."
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
Reported:
|
Net revenues (a)
|
$
|
1,884
|
$
|
1,817
|
3.7
|
%
|
Diagnostic Information Services revenues (a)
|
$
|
1,803
|
$
|
1,730
|
4.1
|
%
|
Revenue per requisition
|
1.6
|
%
|
Requisition volume
|
2.2
|
%
|
Operating income (a) (b)
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
279
|
(2.5)
|
%
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) (b)
|
14.5
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
(90)
|
bps
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (b)
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
164
|
8.2
|
%
|
Diluted EPS (b)
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
1.16
|
9.5
|
%
|
Cash provided by operations
|
$
|
180
|
$
|
196
|
(8.5)
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
73
|
$
|
42
|
75.4
|
%
|
Adjusted:
|
Operating income (a)
|
$
|
303
|
$
|
297
|
1.9
|
%
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a)
|
16.1
|
%
|
16.3
|
%
|
(20)
|
bps
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
192
|
$
|
159
|
20.8
|
%
|
Diluted EPS excluding amortization
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
1.22
|
24.6
|
%
|
(a) Net revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 have been
|
(b) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a
Outlook for Full Year 2018
The company's outlook for full year 2018 remains unchanged as follows:
|
Current Outlook
|
Low
|
High
|
Revenues (a)
|
$7.70 billion
|
$7.77 billion
|
Revenue increase (a)
|
4%
|
5%
|
Reported diluted EPS
|
$5.42
|
$5.62
|
Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization
|
$6.50
|
$6.70
|
Cash provided by operations
|
Approximately $1.3 billion
|
Capital expenditures
|
$350 million
|
$400 million
|
(a) The outlook for 4% to 5% revenue growth in 2018 represents management's estimates for 2018 versus 2017
Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) for the purpose of income measures the term "adjusted" refers to operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, excess tax benefit ("ETB") associated with stock based compensation and other items; and (ii) the term "adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization" represents the company's diluted EPS before the impact of special items (described above) and amortization expense.
Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of adjusted measures to GAAP measures.
Conference Call Information
Quest Diagnostics will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. The conference call can be accessed in listen-only mode by dialing 773-756-0467, passcode 3214469. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.
A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 800-846-1910 for domestic callers or 402-280-9953 for international callers. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2018 until midnight Eastern Time on May 3, 2018. Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.
The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.
This earnings release, including the attached financial tables, is available online in the Newsroom section at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.
ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,884
|
$
|
1,817
|
Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:
|
Cost of services
|
1,226
|
1,165
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
363
|
355
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
22
|
17
|
Other operating expense, net
|
1
|
1
|
Total operating costs and expenses, net
|
1,612
|
1,538
|
Operating income
|
272
|
279
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(41)
|
(36)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(2)
|
3
|
Total non-operating expenses, net
|
(43)
|
(33)
|
Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees
|
229
|
246
|
Income tax expense
|
(52)
|
(78)
|
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
|
12
|
7
|
Net income
|
189
|
175
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
12
|
11
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
164
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.19
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
1.16
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
136
|
137
|
Diluted
|
139
|
141
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
124
|
$
|
137
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,026
|
924
|
Inventories
|
94
|
95
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
127
|
150
|
Total current assets
|
1,371
|
1,306
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,156
|
1,145
|
Goodwill
|
6,392
|
6,335
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,174
|
1,119
|
Investment in equity method investees
|
474
|
462
|
Other assets
|
128
|
136
|
Total assets
|
$
|
10,695
|
$
|
10,503
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
976
|
$
|
1,021
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
141
|
36
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,117
|
1,057
|
Long-term debt
|
3,718
|
3,748
|
Other liabilities
|
717
|
663
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
77
|
80
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both March 31, 2018 and
|
2
|
2
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,616
|
2,612
|
Retained earnings
|
7,249
|
7,138
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(41)
|
(48)
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 81 shares as of both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
(4,796)
|
(4,783)
|
Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity
|
5,030
|
4,921
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
36
|
34
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,066
|
4,955
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
10,695
|
$
|
10,503
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017
|
(in millions)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
175
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
74
|
62
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
3
|
2
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
24
|
11
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
19
|
17
|
Other, net
|
(1)
|
1
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(97)
|
(35)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(68)
|
(95)
|
Income taxes payable
|
5
|
63
|
Other assets and liabilities, net
|
32
|
(5)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
180
|
196
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(130)
|
(1)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(73)
|
(42)
|
Increase in investments and other assets
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(204)
|
(47)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
935
|
—
|
Repayments of debt
|
(832)
|
(2)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(50)
|
(150)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
34
|
46
|
Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans
|
(20)
|
(22)
|
Dividends paid
|
(61)
|
(62)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(15)
|
(9)
|
Sale of noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
|
2
|
—
|
Other financing activities, net
|
18
|
33
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
11
|
(166)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(13)
|
(17)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
137
|
384
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
124
|
$
|
367
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
124
|
$
|
367
|
Restricted cash
|
—
|
—
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
124
|
$
|
367
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
46
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
8
Notes to Financial Tables
|
1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
(in millions, except per
|
Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
164
|
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
|
1
|
1
|
Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted
|
$
|
176
|
$
|
163
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
136
|
137
|
Effect of dilutive securities:
|
Stock options and performance share units
|
3
|
4
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
139
|
141
|
Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
1.19
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
1.16
|
2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
(dollars in millions, except
|
Adjusted operating income:
|
Operating income
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
279
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
31
|
18
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
303
|
$
|
297
|
Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenues:
|
Operating income as a percentage of net revenues
|
14.5
|
%
|
15.4
|
%
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenues
|
16.1
|
%
|
16.3
|
%
|
Adjusted net income:
|
Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics
|
$
|
177
|
$
|
164
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
31
|
18
|
Income tax benefit associated with special items (b)
|
(16)
|
(23)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
192
|
$
|
159
|
Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense:
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
1.16
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a) (b)
|
0.17
|
0.08
|
Amortization expense (c)
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
ETB (d)
|
(0.06)
|
(0.11)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
1.22
|
(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, represents costs primarily associated with workforce
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
10
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
18
|
8
|
Other operating expense, net
|
1
|
—
|
Operating income
|
$
|
31
|
$
|
18
|
(b) For restructuring and integration charges, income tax impacts, where recorded, were calculated using
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Restructuring and integration charges
|
$
|
(8)
|
$
|
(7)
|
ETB (d)
|
(8)
|
(16)
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
(23)
|
(c) Represents the impact of amortization expense on diluted earnings per common share, net of the income tax
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
(dollars in millions)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
17
|
Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
|
4
|
4
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
21
|
(d) Represents the impact of ETB recorded in income tax expense.
|
3) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common
|
4) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense represents management's estimates
|
Low
|
High
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
5.42
|
$
|
5.62
|
Restructuring and integration charges (a)
|
0.59
|
0.59
|
Amortization expense (b)
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
ETB (c)
|
(0.09)
|
(0.09)
|
Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense
|
$
|
6.50
|
$
|
6.70
|
(a) Represents estimated full year pre-tax charges of $110 million primarily associated with systems conversions,
|
(b) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for 2018 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
$
|
91
|
Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes
|
16
|
Total pre-tax amortization expense
|
$
|
107
|
Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit
|
$
|
80
|
(c) Represents the estimated full year impact of ETB.
|
5) The outlook for 4% to 5% revenue growth in 2018 represents management's estimates for 2018 versus
|
The following tables reconcile our 2017 net revenues determined under previous revenue recognition rules with 2017 net revenue adjusted to reflect the impact of the new revenue recognition rules:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year Ended
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
(dollars in millions)
|
2017 Revenue on an adjusted basis:
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,899
|
$
|
1,943
|
$
|
1,931
|
$
|
1,936
|
$
|
7,709
|
Adjustment for adoption of new revenue
|
(82)
|
(79)
|
(75)
|
(71)
|
(307)
|
2017 Revenue on an adjusted basis
|
$
|
1,817
|
$
|
1,864
|
$
|
1,856
|
$
|
1,865
|
$
|
7,402
|
2018 Revenue outlook:
|
2017 Revenue on an adjusted basis
|
$
|
7,402
|
$
|
7,402
|
2018 Equivalent revenue growth
|
4
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
2018 Revenue outlook
|
$
|
7,698
|
$
|
7,772
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300632579.html
SOURCE Quest Diagnostics
Share this article