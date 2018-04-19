Quest Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO. "We grew revenue 3.7 percent despite severe winter weather and the impact of lower Medicare reimbursement under PAMA. Earnings growth was driven by our continued strong execution as well as the benefits of tax reform. Our two-point strategy of accelerating growth and driving operational excellence continues to produce results."



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Change

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported:









Net revenues (a) $ 1,884



$ 1,817



3.7 % Diagnostic Information Services revenues (a) $ 1,803



$ 1,730



4.1 % Revenue per requisition







1.6 % Requisition volume







2.2 % Operating income (a) (b) $ 272



$ 279



(2.5) % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) (b) 14.5 %

15.4 %

(90) bps Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (b) $ 177



$ 164



8.2 % Diluted EPS (b) $ 1.27



$ 1.16



9.5 % Cash provided by operations $ 180



$ 196



(8.5) % Capital expenditures $ 73



$ 42



75.4 %











Adjusted:









Operating income (a) $ 303



$ 297



1.9 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) 16.1 %

16.3 %

(20) bps Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 192



$ 159



20.8 % Diluted EPS excluding amortization $ 1.52



$ 1.22



24.6 %

(a) Net revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 have been

restated to reflect the impact of new revenue recognition rules that are effective January 1, 2018 and were adopted on

a retrospective basis. Under the new rules, the Company reports uncollectible balances associated with patient

responsibility as a reduction in net revenues when historically these amounts were classified as bad debt expense

within selling, general and administrative expenses.

(b) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a

percentage of net revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial

tables attached below.

Outlook for Full Year 2018

The company's outlook for full year 2018 remains unchanged as follows:



Current Outlook

Low

High Revenues (a) $7.70 billion

$7.77 billion Revenue increase (a) 4%

5% Reported diluted EPS $5.42

$5.62 Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization $6.50

$6.70 Cash provided by operations Approximately $1.3 billion Capital expenditures $350 million

$400 million

(a) The outlook for 4% to 5% revenue growth in 2018 represents management's estimates for 2018 versus 2017

reported revenues adjusted to reflect the impact of new revenue recognition rules that are effective January

1, 2018. Full year 2017 revenues adjusted to reflect the new rules were $7,402 million. See note 5 of the

financial tables attached below.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) for the purpose of income measures the term "adjusted" refers to operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, excess tax benefit ("ETB") associated with stock based compensation and other items; and (ii) the term "adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization" represents the company's diluted EPS before the impact of special items (described above) and amortization expense.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

Conference Call Information

Quest Diagnostics will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today. The conference call can be accessed in listen-only mode by dialing 773-756-0467, passcode 3214469. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 800-846-1910 for domestic callers or 402-280-9953 for international callers. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2018 until midnight Eastern Time on May 3, 2018. Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners and other factors discussed in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the "Business," "Risk Factors," "Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of those reports.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net revenues $ 1,884



$ 1,817









Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:





Cost of services 1,226



1,165

Selling, general and administrative 363



355

Amortization of intangible assets 22



17

Other operating expense, net 1



1

Total operating costs and expenses, net 1,612



1,538









Operating income 272



279









Other income (expense):





Interest expense, net (41)



(36)

Other (expense) income, net (2)



3

Total non-operating expenses, net (43)



(33)









Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 229



246

Income tax expense (52)



(78)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 12



7

Net income 189



175

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12



11

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 177



$ 164

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:





Basic $ 1.30



$ 1.19









Diluted $ 1.27



$ 1.16

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 136



137

Diluted 139



141











Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 124



$ 137

Accounts receivable, net 1,026



924

Inventories 94



95

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 127



150

Total current assets 1,371



1,306

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,156



1,145

Goodwill 6,392



6,335

Intangible assets, net 1,174



1,119

Investment in equity method investees 474



462

Other assets 128



136

Total assets $ 10,695



$ 10,503









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 976



$ 1,021

Current portion of long-term debt 141



36

Total current liabilities 1,117



1,057

Long-term debt 3,718



3,748

Other liabilities 717



663

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 77



80

Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both March 31, 2018 and

December 31, 2017; 217 and 216 shares issued as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,

respectively 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 2,616



2,612

Retained earnings 7,249



7,138

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41)



(48)

Treasury stock, at cost; 81 shares as of both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (4,796)



(4,783)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 5,030



4,921

Noncontrolling interests 36



34

Total stockholders' equity 5,066



4,955

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,695



$ 10,503



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 189



$ 175

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 74



62

Provision for doubtful accounts 3



2

Deferred income tax provision 24



11

Stock-based compensation expense 19



17

Other, net (1)



1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (97)



(35)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses (68)



(95)

Income taxes payable 5



63

Other assets and liabilities, net 32



(5)

Net cash provided by operating activities 180



196









Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (130)



(1)

Capital expenditures (73)



(42)

Increase in investments and other assets (1)



(4)

Net cash used in investing activities (204)



(47)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 935



—

Repayments of debt (832)



(2)

Purchases of treasury stock (50)



(150)

Exercise of stock options 34



46

Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (20)



(22)

Dividends paid (61)



(62)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (15)



(9)

Sale of noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 2



—

Other financing activities, net 18



33

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11



(166)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (13)



(17)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 137



384

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 124



$ 367









Cash and cash equivalents $ 124



$ 367

Restricted cash —



—

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 124



$ 367









Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 49



$ 46

Income taxes $ 2



$ 8



Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(in millions, except per

share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:





Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 177



$ 164

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities 1



1

Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 176



$ 163









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 136



137

Effect of dilutive securities:





Stock options and performance share units 3



4

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 139



141









Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:





Basic $ 1.30



$ 1.19

Diluted $ 1.27



$ 1.16



2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(dollars in millions, except

per share data) Adjusted operating income:





Operating income $ 272



$ 279

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 31



18

Adjusted operating income $ 303



$ 297









Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenues:





Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 14.5 %

15.4 % Restructuring and integration charges (a) 1.6



0.9

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenues 16.1 %

16.3 %







Adjusted net income:





Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 177



$ 164

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 31



18

Income tax benefit associated with special items (b) (16)



(23)

Adjusted net income $ 192



$ 159









Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense:





Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.27



$ 1.16

Restructuring and integration charges (a) (b) 0.17



0.08

Amortization expense (c) 0.14



0.09

ETB (d) (0.06)



(0.11)

Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense $ 1.52



$ 1.22



(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, represents costs primarily associated with workforce

reductions, systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring

and integrating our business. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, represents costs

primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further

restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of

restructuring and integration charges on the company's consolidated statements of operations:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 12



$ 10

Selling, general and administrative 18



8

Other operating expense, net 1



—

Operating income $ 31



$ 18



(b) For restructuring and integration charges, income tax impacts, where recorded, were calculated using

combined tax rates of 25.5% and 38.7% for 2018 and 2017, respectively. The following table

summarizes the income tax benefit associated with special items:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(dollars in millions) Restructuring and integration charges $ (8)



$ (7)

ETB (d) (8)



(16)



$ (16)



$ (23)



(c) Represents the impact of amortization expense on diluted earnings per common share, net of the income tax

benefit. The income tax benefit was primarily calculated using combined tax rates of 25.5% and 38.7% for

2018 and 2017, respectively. The pre-tax amortization expense that is excluded from the calculation of

adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense is recorded in the company's statements of operations

as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

(dollars in millions) Amortization of intangible assets $ 22



$ 17

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 4



4



$ 26



$ 21



(d) Represents the impact of ETB recorded in income tax expense.

3) For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares of its common

stock for $50 million. At March 31, 2018, $0.9 billion remained available under the company's share

repurchase authorizations.

4) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense represents management's estimates

for the full year 2018 before the impact of special items, including ETB, and amortization expense. Further

impacts to earnings related to special items may be incurred throughout the remainder of the year.

Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's

stock price, which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2018 outlook for adjusted diluted

EPS excluding amortization expense to the corresponding amounts determined under GAAP:



Low

High Diluted earnings per common share $ 5.42



$ 5.62

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.59



0.59

Amortization expense (b) 0.58



0.58

ETB (c) (0.09)



(0.09)

Adjusted diluted EPS excluding amortization expense $ 6.50



$ 6.70



(a) Represents estimated full year pre-tax charges of $110 million primarily associated with systems conversions,

integration and workforce reductions incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our

business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined tax rate of 25.5%.

(b) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for 2018 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS

excluding amortization expense. Amortization expense used in the calculation is as follows (dollars in millions):

Amortization of intangible assets $ 91

Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 16

Total pre-tax amortization expense $ 107





Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit $ 80



(c) Represents the estimated full year impact of ETB.

5) The outlook for 4% to 5% revenue growth in 2018 represents management's estimates for 2018 versus

2017 reported revenues adjusted to reflect the impact of new revenue recognition rules that became

effective January 1, 2018. Under the new rules, the Company will report uncollectible balances

associated with patient responsibility as a reduction in net revenues when historically these amounts

were classified as bad debt expense within selling, general and administrative expenses.





The following tables reconcile our 2017 net revenues determined under previous revenue recognition rules with 2017 net revenue adjusted to reflect the impact of the new revenue recognition rules:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

2017

June 30,

2017

September 30,

2017

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2017

(dollars in millions) 2017 Revenue on an adjusted basis:















Net revenues $ 1,899



$ 1,943



$ 1,931



$ 1,936



$ 7,709

Adjustment for adoption of new revenue

recognition rules (82)



(79)



(75)



(71)



(307)

2017 Revenue on an adjusted basis $ 1,817



$ 1,864



$ 1,856



$ 1,865



$ 7,402





















2018 Revenue outlook:













2017 Revenue on an adjusted basis











$ 7,402



$ 7,402

2018 Equivalent revenue growth











4 %

5 % 2018 Revenue outlook











$ 7,698



$ 7,772



