Quest Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Establishes Outlook For First Half Of 2021

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"In a year dominated by the pandemic, Quest brought critical COVID-19 testing to our country, and delivered record revenues, earnings and cash from operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2020," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "Declines in our base business recovered rapidly throughout the summer and fall; however the recovery stalled at the end of November and into December due to the surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. Continued high demand for COVID-19 testing drove our performance through the second half of the year.

"In light of the company's strong financial position, we have increased our dividend and our share repurchase authorization while maintaining flexibility to pursue our M&A strategy," Mr. Rusckowski continued. "Given the ongoing uncertainty regarding the trajectory of the virus and its impact on COVID-19 testing trends as well as further recovery of our base business, we are providing an outlook for the first six months of 2021. We expect to provide additional updates as the year progresses."

Mr. Rusckowski continued: "The pandemic has tested our nearly 50,000 employees and they have responded as heroes, by developing COVID-19 tests, building test capacity, innovating new testing models with our retail partners, transporting specimens, delivering results and of course, supporting our customers. I'm proud of what we have achieved and optimistic about what we can accomplish in 2021."



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported:





















Net revenues $ 3,002



$ 1,926



55.8 %

$ 9,437



$ 7,726



22.1 % Diagnostic information services revenues $ 2,922



$ 1,844



58.4 %

$ 9,139



$ 7,405



23.4 % Revenue per requisition







25.2 %









16.2 % Requisition volume







26.8 %









6.6 % Organic requisition volume







22.3 %









4.5 % Operating income (a) $ 795



$ 363



119.1 %

$ 1,971



$ 1,231



60.2 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) 26.5 %

18.8 %

7.7 %

20.9 %

15.9 %

5.0 % Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a) $ 579



$ 253



129.0 %

$ 1,431



$ 838



70.8 % Diluted EPS (a) (b) $ 4.21



$ 1.86



126.9 %

$ 10.47



$ 6.13



70.8 % Cash provided by operations $ 541



$ 348



55.4 %

$ 2,005



$ 1,243



61.3 % Capital expenditures $ 162



$ 172



(5.9) %

$ 418



$ 400



4.4 %























Adjusted:





















Operating income $ 860



$ 329



161.8 %

$ 2,210



$ 1,316



68.0 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 28.6 %

17.0 %

11.6 %

23.4 %

17.0 %

6.4 % Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 615



$ 228



170.0 %

$ 1,527



$ 896



70.4 % Diluted EPS (b) $ 4.48



$ 1.67



167.7 %

$ 11.18



$ 6.56



70.4 %





(a) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.



(b) The sum of reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the four quarters of 2020 did not equal the total for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to quarterly fluctuations in the company's earnings and weighted average common shares outstanding throughout the year as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and the temporary suspension of repurchases under the company's share repurchase program.

Outlook for First Half of 2021

The company estimates its first half 2021 results as follows:



Low

High

Net revenues $4.85 billion

$5.15 billion

Net revenues increase 32.9%

41.1%

Reported diluted EPS $5.07

6.07

Adjusted diluted EPS $5.90

$6.90

Cash provided by operations At least $800 million

Capital expenditures Approximately $200 million



Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, certain financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, a gain on remeasurement of an equity interest, costs associated with donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, the company's recently announced initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities, the gain on the sale and leaseback of a property, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues $ 3,002



$ 1,926



$ 9,437



$ 7,726

















Operating costs and expenses and other operating expense (income):













Cost of services 1,733



1,264



5,804



5,037

Selling, general and administrative 447



349



1,550



1,457

Amortization of intangible assets 26



24



103



96

Other operating expense (income), net 1



(74)



9



(95)

Total operating costs and expenses, net 2,207



1,563



7,466



6,495

















Operating income 795



363



1,971



1,231

















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (39)



(42)



(163)



(175)

Other income, net 2



7



76



20

Total non-operating expense, net (37)



(35)



(87)



(155)

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 758



328



1,884



1,076

Income tax expense (191)



(72)



(460)



(247)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 42



9



75



57

Income from continuing operations 609



265



1,499



886

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



—



20

Net income 609



265



1,499



906

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 30



12



68



48

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 579



$ 253



$ 1,431



$ 858

















Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 579



$ 253



$ 1,431



$ 838

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



—



20

Net income $ 579



$ 253



$ 1,431



$ 858

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 4.28



$ 1.88



$ 10.62



$ 6.21

Income from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.15

Net income $ 4.28



$ 1.88



$ 10.62



$ 6.36

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 4.21



$ 1.86



$ 10.47



$ 6.13

Income from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.15

Net income $ 4.21



$ 1.86



$ 10.47



$ 6.28

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 135



134



134



134

Diluted 137



136



136



136



















Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,158



$ 1,192

Accounts receivable, net 1,520



1,063

Inventories 223



123

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 157



112

Total current assets 3,058



2,490

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,627



1,453

Operating lease right-of-use assets 604



518

Goodwill 6,873



6,619

Intangible assets, net 1,167



1,121

Investment in equity method investees 521



482

Other assets 176



160

Total assets $ 14,026



$ 12,843









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,633



$ 1,041

Current portion of long-term debt 2



804

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 141



145

Total current liabilities 1,776



1,990

Long-term debt 4,013



3,966

Long-term operating lease liabilities 499



413

Other liabilities 847



711

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 82



76

Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2020 and 2019; 217 shares issued as of both December 31, 2020 and 2019 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 2,841



2,722

Retained earnings 9,303



8,174

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21)



(39)

Treasury stock, at cost; 84 shares as of both December 31, 2020 and 2019 (5,366)



(5,218)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 6,759



5,641

Noncontrolling interests 50



46

Total stockholders' equity 6,809



5,687

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,026



$ 12,843



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in millions) (unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,499



$ 906

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 361



329

Provision for credit losses 19



11

Deferred income tax provision 85



15

Stock-based compensation expense 97



56

Losses (gains) on sale of property, plant and equipment 3



(70)

Other, net (81)



(39)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (455)



(63)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 452



73

Income taxes payable 22



29

Termination of interest rate swap agreements 40



—

Other assets and liabilities, net (37)



(4)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,005



1,243









Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (330)



(58)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 3



91

Capital expenditures (418)



(400)

Increase in investments and other assets (27)



(44)

Net cash used in investing activities (772)



(411)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 749



2,281

Repayments of debt (1,554)



(1,449)

Purchases of treasury stock (325)



(353)

Exercise of stock options 189



119

Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (15)



(16)

Dividends paid (297)



(286)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (58)



(54)

Other financing activities, net 44



(17)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,267)



225









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (34)



1,057

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,192



135

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,158



$ 1,192









Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 201



$ 192

Income taxes $ 360



$ 202



Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 579



$ 253



$ 1,431



$ 838

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



—



—



20

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders $ 579



$ 253



$ 1,431



$ 858

















Income from continuing operations $ 579



$ 253



$ 1,431



$ 838

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 3



1



6



3

Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 576



$ 252



$ 1,425



$ 835

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 135



134



134



134

Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options and performance share units 2



2



2



2

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 137



136



136



136

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 4.28



$ 1.88



$ 10.62



$ 6.21

Income from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.15

Net income $ 4.28



$ 1.88



$ 10.62



$ 6.36

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 4.21



$ 1.86



$ 10.47



$ 6.13

Income from discontinued operations —



—



—



0.15

Net income $ 4.21



$ 1.86



$ 10.47



$ 6.28



2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 795



26.5 %

$ (191)



$ 42



$ 579



$ 4.21

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 15



0.5



(5)



—



10



0.07

COVID-19 impact (b) 22



0.6



(4)



(2)



14



0.10

Amortization expense 26



0.9



(7)



2



21



0.16

Other (c) 2



0.1



1



(14)



(1)



—

ETB —



—



(8)



—



(8)



(0.06)

As adjusted $ 860



28.6 %

$ (214)



$ 28



$ 615



$ 4.48







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,971



20.9 %

$ (460)



$ 75



$ 1,431



$ 10.47

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 58



0.6



(14)



—



44



0.32

COVID-19 impact (b) 76



0.8



(15)



(4)



53



0.39

Gain on remeasurement of equity interest (d) —



—



7



—



(63)



(0.46)

Amortization expense 103



1.1



(28)



11



86



0.63

Other (c) 2



—



1



(14)



(1)



—

ETB —



—



(23)



—



(23)



(0.17)

As adjusted $ 2,210



23.4 %

$ (532)



$ 68



$ 1,527



$ 11.18







Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 363



18.8 %

$ (72)



$ 9



$ 253



$ 1.86

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 14



0.7



(4)



—



10



0.07

Other (c) (72)



(3.8)



18



—



(54)



(0.39)

Amortization expense 24



1.3



(6)



3



21



0.15

ETB —



—



(2)



—



(2)



(0.02)

As adjusted $ 329



17.0 %

$ (66)



$ 12



$ 228



$ 1.67







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (e)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,231



15.9 %

$ (247)



$ 57



$ 838



$ 6.13

Restructuring and integration charges (a) 78



1.0



(21)



—



57



0.42

Other (c) (89)



(1.1)



18



—



(71)



(0.50)

Amortization expense 96



1.2



(26)



15



85



0.61

ETB —



—



(13)



—



(13)



(0.10)

As adjusted $ 1,316



17.0 %

$ (289)



$ 72



$ 896



$ 6.56















(a) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, represents costs primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on the company's consolidated statements of operations:



















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,









2020

2019

2020

2019









(dollars in millions)







Cost of services $ 6



$ 6



$ 27



$ 35









Selling, general and administrative 9



8



31



43

































Operating income $ 15



$ 14



$ 58



$ 78















(b) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, principally includes expense associated with payments to eligible employees to help offset expenses they incurred as a result of COVID-19 and incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers. The twelve months ended December 31, 2020 also includes certain asset impairment charges.













The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these items on the company's consolidated statements of operations:

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,







2020

2019

2020

2019







(dollars in millions)





Cost of services $ 19



$ —



$ 57



$ —







Selling, general and administrative 2



—



10



—







Other operating expense (income), net 1



—



9



—







Operating income $ 22



$ —



$ 76



$ —





























Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ (2)



$ —



$ (4)



$ —





























Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 2



$ —



$ 4



$ —















(c) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, primarily represents a gain recognized by an equity method investee to adjust certain of its investments to fair value, a loss on retirement of debt, and, to a lesser extent, costs associated with Quest for Health Equity. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily represents a gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the pre-tax impact primarily represents a gain associated with the sale and leaseback of a property, a gain associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accruals associated with previous acquisitions, and a gain associated with an insurance claim for hurricane related losses, partially offset by costs incurred related to a data security incident and non-cash asset impairment charges.













The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on the company's consolidated statement of operations:















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,







2020

2019

2020

2019







(dollars in millions)





Selling, general and administrative $ 2



$ 1



$ 2



$ 6







Other operating expense (income), net —



(73)



—



(95)







Operating income $ 2



$ (72)



$ 2



$ (89)





























Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes $ (14)



$ —



$ (14)



$ —





























Other income, net $ 10



$ —



$ 10



$ —















(d) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the pre-tax impact represents a gain of $70 million recognized in other income, net based on the difference between the fair value and the carrying value of an equity interest. On August 1, 2020, the company completed its acquisition of the remaining 56% interest in Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC ("MACL") from its joint venture partners. As a result of the transaction, the company remeasured its previously held minority interest in MACL to fair value and recognized a gain.











(e) For restructuring and integration charges, COVID-19 impacts, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2020 and 2019. For the gain on remeasurement of equity interest, income tax expense was calculated based on an effective income tax rate on the transaction of 11.8%, which is lower than the statutory income tax rate due to a permanent difference in the financial reporting and tax basis of goodwill. For the gain associated with an insurance claim for hurricane related losses in 2019, there was no net income tax expense as the company was able to utilize net operating loss carryforwards for which a valuation allowance had previously been established. For the gain in 2019 associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accruals associated with previous acquisitions, there was no net income tax expense related to acquisitions in which the gain is non-taxable.





3) Discontinued operations, net of taxes, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes discrete tax benefits of $20 million associated with the favorable resolution of certain tax contingencies related to Nichols Institute Diagnostics, a test kit manufacturing subsidiary whose operations were discontinued in 2006.



4) In November 2020, the company lifted the temporary suspension, announced on April 22, 2020, of the company's common stock repurchase program. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the company repurchased 2.0 million shares of its common stock for $250 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares of its common stock for $325 million. As of December 31, 2020, $0.9 billion remained available under the company's share repurchase authorizations.



5) During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company received $138 million of funds that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the company returned the funds and net cash provided by operating activities includes the impact of the repayment.



6) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the first half of 2021 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2021. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's stock price, which are difficult to predict. The outlook for diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS is subject to the risks and uncertainties described under "Forward Looking Statements". The following table reconciles our first half of 2021 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding amounts determined under GAAP:











Low

High



Diluted EPS $ 5.07



$ 6.07





Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.33



0.33





Amortization expense (b) 0.32



0.32





Costs associated with Quest for Health Equity (c) 0.28



0.28





ETB (0.10)



(0.10)





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 5.90



$ 6.90



















(a) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $60 million primarily associated with systems conversions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.















(b) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for first half of 2021 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS. Amortization expense used in the calculation is as follows (dollars in millions):















Amortization of intangible assets

$ 54





Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes

5















Total pre-tax amortization expense

$ 59















Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%

$ 44



















(c) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $50 million associated donations, contributions and other financial support through Quest for Health Equity, the company's recently announced initiative with the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to reduce health disparities in underserved communities. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.

