Quest Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

"In one of the most challenging periods in our history, Quest Diagnostics stepped up and rapidly expanded COVID-19 testing for the country and delivered stronger-than-expected performance in the second quarter," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "Our base testing volume declined versus 2019 because of the pandemic and was partially offset by COVID-19 testing. I am proud of Quest's employees who have been on the frontlines of healthcare, answering the call in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mr. Rusckowski concluded: "Looking forward to the rest of the year, we will continue to expand COVID-19 testing capacity while also continuing to serve our customers as they continue to recover from the pandemic. We have re-established our financial outlook for the remainder of the year with a broad range that reflects uncertainty caused by the pandemic."



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change



(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Reported:























Net revenues $ 1,827



$ 1,953



(6.4) %

$ 3,649



$ 3,844



(5.1) %

Diagnostic Information Services revenues $ 1,764



$ 1,872



(5.7) %

$ 3,508



$ 3,684



(4.8) %

Revenue per requisition







15.3 %









6.4 %

Requisition volume







(17.7) %









(10.2) %

Organic requisition volume







(18.2) %









(10.5) %

Operating income (a) $ 283



$ 307



(7.6) %

$ 458



$ 555



(17.5) %

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) 15.5 %

15.7 %

(0.2) %

12.5 %

14.4 %

(1.9) %

Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a) $ 185



$ 206



(10.1) %

$ 284



$ 370



(23.3) %

Diluted EPS (a) $ 1.36



$ 1.51



(9.7) %

$ 2.09



$ 2.71



(23.0) %

Cash provided by operations $ 355



$ 321



10.4 %

$ 602



$ 596



0.9 %

Capital expenditures $ 82



$ 85



(4.0) %

$ 165



$ 132



24.7 %



























Adjusted:























Operating income $ 294



$ 352



(16.2) %

$ 519



$ 638



(18.7) %

Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 16.1 %

18.0 %

(1.9) %

14.2 %

16.6 %

(2.4) %

Income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 193



$ 237



(18.3) %

$ 321



$ 427



(24.7) %

Diluted EPS $ 1.42



$ 1.73



(17.9) %

$ 2.36



$ 3.13



(24.3) %







(a) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, income from continuing operations attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.

Outlook Reinstated for full year 2020

The company reinstated its financial outlook for full year 2020 after withdrawing it in April 2020. Current estimates for full year 2020 results are as follows:



Low

High Net revenues $8.0 billion

$8.6 billion Net revenues increase 3.5%

11.3% Reported diluted EPS $5.66

$7.66 Adjusted diluted EPS $6.60

$8.60 Cash provided by operations At least $1.25 billion Capital expenditures $375 million

$400 million

Outlook ranges for full year 2020 reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company intends to provide further detail regarding these assumptions on its quarterly conference call today.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term "reported" refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted" refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, certain financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, amortization expense, excess tax benefits ("ETB") associated with stock-based compensation, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues $ 1,827



$ 1,953



$ 3,649



$ 3,844

















Operating costs and expenses and other operating income:













Cost of services 1,221



1,265



2,491



2,509

Selling, general and administrative 360



362



707



746

Amortization of intangible assets 25



25



50



49

Other operating income, net (62)



(6)



(57)



(15)

Total operating costs and expenses, net 1,544



1,646



3,191



3,289

















Operating income 283



307



458



555

















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (41)



(45)



(82)



(89)

Other income (expense), net 13



3



(3)



12

Total non-operating expenses, net (28)



(42)



(85)



(77)

















Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 255



265



373



478

Income tax expense (66)



(63)



(92)



(113)

Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 4



17



18



30

Income from continuing operations 193



219



299



395

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



20



—



20

Net income 193



239



299



415

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8



13



15



25

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 185



$ 226



$ 284



$ 390

















Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 185



$ 206



$ 284



$ 370

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



20



—



20

Net income $ 185



$ 226



$ 284



$ 390

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.38



$ 1.52



$ 2.12



$ 2.74

Income from discontinued operations —



0.15



—



0.15

Net income $ 1.38



$ 1.67



$ 2.12



$ 2.89

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.36



$ 1.51



$ 2.09



$ 2.71

Income from discontinued operations —



0.15



—



0.15

Net income $ 1.36



$ 1.66



$ 2.09



$ 2.86

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 134



135



134



134

















Diluted 136



136



135



136



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 988



$ 1,192

Accounts receivable, net 1,126



1,063

Inventories 154



123

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112



112

Total current assets 2,380



2,490

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,505



1,453

Operating lease right-of-use assets 522



518

Goodwill 6,789



6,619

Intangible assets, net 1,141



1,121

Investments in equity method investees 495



482

Other assets 158



160

Total assets $ 12,990



$ 12,843









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,142



$ 1,041

Current portion of long-term debt 555



804

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 146



145

Total current liabilities 1,843



1,990

Long-term debt 4,020



3,966

Long-term operating lease liabilities 416



413

Other liabilities 753



711

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 77



76

Stockholders' equity:





Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 217 shares issued as of both June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 2



2

Additional paid-in capital 2,764



2,722

Retained earnings 8,307



8,174

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55)



(39)

Treasury stock, at cost; 83 and 84 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (5,187)



(5,218)

Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders' equity 5,831



5,641

Noncontrolling interests 50



46

Total stockholders' equity 5,881



5,687

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,990



$ 12,843



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in millions) (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 299



$ 415

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 174



165

Provision for credit losses 13



5

Deferred income tax provision 23



13

Stock-based compensation expense 31



32

Other, net 3



(33)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (75)



(81)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 42



27

Income taxes payable 51



15

Termination of interest rate swap agreements 40



—

Other assets and liabilities, net 1



38

Net cash provided by operating activities 602



596









Cash flows from investing activities:





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (228)



(56)

Capital expenditures (165)



(132)

Increase in investments and other assets (18)



(14)

Net cash used in investing activities (411)



(202)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 749



1,484

Repayments of debt (1,001)



(1,448)

Purchases of treasury stock (75)



(103)

Exercise of stock options 117



66

Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (13)



(16)

Dividends paid (146)



(143)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (10)



(27)

Other financing activities, net (16)



(69)

Net cash used in financing activities (395)



(256)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (204)



138

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,192



135

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 988



$ 273









Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 103



$ 91

Income taxes $ 20



$ 83



Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders:













Income from continuing operations $ 185



$ 206



$ 284



$ 370

Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes —



20



—



20

Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders $ 185



$ 226



$ 284



$ 390

















Income from continuing operations $ 185



$ 206



$ 284



$ 370

Less: earnings allocated to participating securities 1



—



1



1

Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 184



$ 206



$ 283



$ 369

















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 134



135



134



134

Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options and performance share units 2



1



1



2

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 136



136



135



136

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - basic:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.38



$ 1.52



$ 2.12



$ 2.74

Income from discontinued operations —



0.15



—



0.15

Net income $ 1.38



$ 1.67



$ 2.12



$ 2.89

















Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics' common stockholders - diluted:













Income from continuing operations $ 1.36



$ 1.51



$ 2.09



$ 2.71

Income from discontinued operations —



0.15



—



0.15

Net income $ 1.36



$ 1.66



$ 2.09



$ 2.86



2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (d)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS

As reported $ 283



15.5 %

$ (66)



$ 4



$ 185



$ 1.36



Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 9



0.6



(1)



—



8



0.06



COVID-19 impact (b) (23)



(1.3)



10



(3)



(17)



(0.13)



Amortization expense 25



1.3



(7)



3



21



0.16



ETB —



—



(4)



—



(4)



(0.03)



As adjusted $ 294



16.1 %

$ (68)



$ 4



$ 193



$ 1.42









Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (d)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 458



12.5 %

$ (92)



$ 18



$ 284



$ 2.09

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 25



0.7



(5)



—



20



0.15

COVID-19 impact (b) (14)



(0.4)



7



(3)



(13)



(0.10)

Amortization expense 50



1.4



(14)



6



42



0.31

ETB —



—



(12)



—



(12)



(0.09)

As adjusted $ 519



14.2 %

$ (116)



$ 21



$ 321



$ 2.36







Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (d)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net

of taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 307



15.7 %

$ (63)



$ 17



$ 206



$ 1.51

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 26



1.3



(7)



—



19



0.14

Other (c) (6)



(0.3)



—



—



(6)



(0.04)

Amortization expense 25



1.3



(7)



5



23



0.16

ETB —



—



(5)



—



(5)



(0.04)

As adjusted $ 352



18.0 %

$ (82)



$ 22



$ 237



$ 1.73







Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Operating

income

Operating

income as a

percentage of

net revenues

Income tax

expense (d)

Equity in

earnings of

equity method

investees, net of

taxes

Income from

continuing

operations

attributable to

Quest

Diagnostics

Diluted EPS As reported $ 555



14.4 %

$ (113)



$ 30



$ 370



$ 2.71

Restructuring and

integration charges (a) 48



1.3



(13)



—



35



0.26

Other (c) (14)



(0.4)



(1)



—



(15)



(0.10)

Amortization expense 49



1.3



(14)



10



45



0.32

ETB —



—



(8)



—



(8)



(0.06)

As adjusted $ 638



16.6 %

$ (149)



$ 40



$ 427



$ 3.13





















































































(a) For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, represents costs primarily associated with systems conversions and integration incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on the company's consolidated statements of operations:







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(dollars in millions)



Cost of services $ 3



$ 11



$ 10



$ 22





Selling, general and administrative 6



15



15



26





Operating income $ 9



$ 26



$ 25



$ 48





(b) For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents the impact of certain items resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic including $65 million of income recognized attributable to the receipt of the initial tranche of funds from the government that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), partially offset by expense associated with a one-time payment to eligible employees to help offset expenses they incurred as a result of COVID-19, certain asset impairment charges, and incremental costs incurred primarily to protect the health and safety of the company's employees and customers.





The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these COVID-19 items on the company's consolidated statements of operations:

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(dollars in millions)



Cost of services $ 34



$ —



$ 35



$ —





Selling, general and administrative 5



—



8



—





Other operating income, net (62)



—



(57)



—





Operating income $ (23)



$ —



$ (14)



$ —

























Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ 1



$ —



$ 3



$ —





(c) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the pre-tax impact primarily represents a gain associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with a previous acquisition. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the pre-tax impact primarily represents a gain associated with an insurance claim for hurricane related losses, and a gain associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with a previous acquisition, partially offset by non-cash asset impairment charges. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on the company's consolidated statements of operations:







Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(dollars in millions)



Selling, general and administrative $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1





Other operating income, net —



(6)



—



(15)





Operating income $ —



$ (6)



$ —



$ (14)





(d) For restructuring and integration charges, COVID-19 impacts, other items and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2020 and 2019. For the gain associated with an insurance claim for hurricane related losses in 2019, there was no net income tax expense as the company was able to utilize net operating loss carryforwards for which a valuation allowance had previously been established. For the gain in 2019 associated with the decrease in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with a previous acquisition, there was no net income tax expense as the gain is non-taxable.





3) Discontinued operations, net of taxes, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes discrete tax benefits of $20 million associated with the favorable resolution of certain tax contingencies related to Nichols Institute Diagnostics, a test kit manufacturing subsidiary whose operations were discontinued in 2006.





4) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $75 million. As of June 30, 2020, $1.2 billion remained available under the company's share repurchase authorizations; however the company has temporarily suspended additional share repurchases under the existing authorization through the end of 2020.





5) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities includes $65 million that the company received from the initial tranche of funds that were appropriated to healthcare providers under the CARES Act.





6) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management's estimates for the full year 2020 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2020. Both reported and adjusted diluted EPS exclude any proceeds that we may receive from the secondary tranche of funds distributed to healthcare providers under the CARES Act. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and the company's stock price, which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2020 outlook for adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding amounts determined under GAAP:







Low

High



Diluted EPS $ 5.66



$ 7.66





Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.50



0.50





COVID-19 impact (0.10)



(0.10)





Amortization expense (b) 0.65



0.65





ETB (0.11)



(0.11)





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 6.60



$ 8.60





(a) Represents estimated full year pre-tax charges of $90 million primarily associated with systems conversions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%.







(b) Represents the estimated impact of amortization expense for 2020 on the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS. Amortization expense used in the calculation is as follows (dollars in millions):





Amortization of intangible assets $ 107





Amortization expense included in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 11





Total pre-tax amortization expense $ 118













Total amortization expense, net of an estimated tax benefit using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5% $ 88



