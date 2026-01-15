Quest Global Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the USA for Third Consecutive Year

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, a leading global engineering services firm, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® in the USA for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at Quest Global. This year, 74% of employees said it's a great place to work – 17 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Quest Global stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Being recognized as a Great Place To Work in the USA for the third consecutive year is a proud moment for all of us at Quest Global," said Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO, Quest Global. "This recognition stands as proof that our focus on creating a culture grounded in aspiration, hunger, and humility is paying off in both morale and performance. Our commitment is to continue building an inclusive, collaborative environment where every individual can grow and contribute to solving the world's toughest engineering challenges."

Quest Global employees rated the organization exceptionally well on all five critical dimensions of the Trust Index™ — credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The company remains committed to promoting and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture, guiding the firm toward its vision of becoming a centenary organization.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Quest Global:

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 21,500+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

