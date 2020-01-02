QuEST Global to Demonstrate Enhanced Driver and Vehicle Safety Using Deep Learning at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, will demonstrate Deep Learning driven Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at CES (Consumer Electronic Show) 2020. The deep learning models developed by QuEST Global aim to enhance ADAS by improving the accuracy in detection of traffic signs, pedestrians and traffic. This enhanced ADAS will be demonstrated at Booth # 1909, Westgate Pavilion.

The ADAS demo has been developed by training deep learning models using synthetic data representing various environmental conditions and terrains. Such deep learning driven ADAS are 25% more accurate than the ones developed using classic image processing techniques. By leveraging its strong capabilities in high-performance vision processing and deep learning, the company has further optimized the performance of the applications to improve interpretation of both simulated and real time data.

Commenting on this new innovation, Berthold Puchta, Global Industry Leader – Transportation, QuEST Global, said, "The automotive industry is rapidly adopting autonomous, connected, electric and shared technologies. However, lack of variety of data is one of the major hurdles faced by the industry. QuEST Global is committed to solving such industry challenges for our global automotive customers by enabling future of mobility. This deep learning model developed by our engineers has shown higher accuracy rates and it can continuously evolve while training of the deep learning models continue."

As a trusted thinking partner, QuEST Global has been working with the world's most recognized companies in automotive industry for the last two decades. The company is committed to enable its customers to Create The Frontier by advancing the ways people drive, travel and interact with each other. Being at the forefront of the convergence of Mechanical, Electronics, Software and Digital Engineering Innovations, the company is helping OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to address the growing demand of providing connected engineering experience to the end customers. By developing comprehensive engineering services and solutions, QuEST Global has been partnering with its automotive customers for overcoming the new-age engineering challenges and make products safer and more reliable in today's digital age.

About QuEST Global

­For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,500+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

SOURCE QuEST Global

Related Links

https://www.quest-global.com

