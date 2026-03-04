Quest Nutrition Teams Up with Professional Basketball Player Sophie Cunningham to Debut New Stacks Protein Bar, Crispy Protein Chips and Original Social Series

Cunningham hosts The Grand Try series alongside USA Rugby athletes and showcases Quest's newest additions to its portfolio including Stacks Bars and Crispy Protein Chips.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition has partnered with professional basketball player Sophie Cunningham to spotlight the brand's innovative product portfolio designed to fuel active, healthy lifestyles. A longtime fan and consumer of Quest bars and snacks, Cunningham will host The Grand Try, a social-first elimination competition series featuring USA Rugby athletes, while introducing the new Quest Stacks Bars and Quest Crispy Protein Chips.

Quest Stacks Bars are indulgent, multi-texture protein bars crafted to deliver both flavor and performance. Each bar is rich in fiber and contains 20g of protein, 3g or fewer net carbs and 1g of sugar, offering the athlete-quality nutrition Quest is known for, without sacrificing taste or texture. Created to satisfy cravings while supporting protein goals, Quest Stacks Bars combine five layers in every bite – crispy, soft and chewy, gooey caramel and crunchy – with a rich chocolatey coating and flavored drizzle. Available in flavors never offered by Quest, including Salted Caramel, Brownie a la Mode and Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Quest Stacks Bars are the most indulgent and texture-forward protein bars Quest has ever launched. Fans can find them on Amazon beginning March 18, with expanded retail availability nationwide starting this April.

Quest's new Crispy Protein Chips deliver bold, satisfying flavor with the irresistibly crisp crunch of traditional potato chips. With 11-12g of protein and 3-5g of net carbs per serving, they're the ultimate cheat code for salty snack cravings. Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Sea Salt flavors will begin rolling out at select Walmart locations starting March 2, with nationwide availability beginning April 15.

"At Quest, we never sacrifice flavor for macros, and our new Stacks Bars and Crispy Chips continue to do what we do best – deliver delicious products with athlete-quality nutrition consumers expect from Quest," said Mike Clawson, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Quest Nutrition. "Our goal is to make even the hardest quests feel easy by helping people reach their nutritional goals through exciting, great-tasting snacks and drinks, and Stacks Bars and Crispy Chips do exactly that."

As the official protein snack partner of the USA Rugby national teams, Quest is also featuring two teams of men's and women's athletes in The Grand Try. They compete head-to-head in high-energy challenges inspired by popular TikTok and Instagram party-style games in a display of elite athleticism, friendly competition and entertainment – all fueled by Quest.

"Quest is always finding new ways to mix things up, so when they asked me to host The Grand Try, I was all in," said Sophie Cunningham. "I love collaborating with other athletes and trying new sports and challenges, so it was the perfect fit. I've been a longtime fan and partner of Quest Nutrition because their product truly delivers on both flavor and high-quality protein, and the new Quest Stacks Bars and Crispy Chips are no exception."

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are Quest Stacks Bars and how are they different from other Quest protein bars?

The next evolution in Quest's bar innovation, Stacks Bars are multi-layered protein bars featuring five distinct layers – crispy, soft and chewy, gooey caramel, and crunchy – finished with a rich chocolatey coating and flavored drizzle. They offer a more indulgent and texture-rich experience compared to Quest's original Protein Bars while also maintaining Quest's great taste and protein-first nutrition fans love.

What are the macros of Quest Stacks Bars?

Each Quest Stacks Bar contains 20g of protein, 12-13g of fiber, 3g or less of net carbs, and 1g of sugar.

What flavors are available in Quest Stacks Bars?

Quest Stacks Bars come in three flavors: Salted Caramel, Brownie a la Mode and Cinnamon Brown Sugar.

When and where can consumers purchase Quest Stacks Bars?

Quest Stacks bars will be available on Amazon beginning March 18, with expanded retail availability nationwide starting in April.

What are Crispy Protein Chips and how do they differ from other Quest Protein Chips?

Crispy Protein Chips are flavor-packed, baked protein chips with the irresistibly crisp texture of traditional potato chips – serving as the ultimate cheat code for salty snack cravings.

What are the macros of Crispy Protein Chips?

Crispy Protein Chips macros vary by flavor:

11g of protein, 3g of fiber, 4g of net carbs, and 1g of sugar in crispy Sour Cream & Onion flavored chips

11g of protein, 3g of fiber, 5g of net carbs, and 1g of sugar in crispy BBQ flavored chips

12g of protein, 4g of fiber, 3g of net carbs, and 1g or less of sugar in crispy Sea Salt flavored chips

What flavors are available for Crispy Protein Chips?

Crispy protein chips come in three flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Sea Salt.

When and where can consumers purchase Crispy Protein Chips?

Crispy Protein Chips will begin rolling out at select Walmart locations starting March 2, with nationwide availability on April 15.

What is The Grand Try series?

The Grand Try series is a social-first elimination series produced by Quest Nutrition where two teams of USA Rugby athletes go head-to-head in high-energy challenges inspired by popular TikTok and Instagram party games.

Who is hosting The Grand Try series?

The Grand Try series is hosted by Quest Nutrition partner and professional basketball player, Sophie Cunningham.

What Games are played in The Grand Try?

During The Grand Try, two teams of USA Rugby participate in high-energy competition challenges including: The Pin Drop, the Pull Race, Flip Tac Toe, "Sophie Says," the Ascent and The Grand Try.

Where can fans watch The Grand Try?

Fans can watch The Grand Try on Quest Nutrition's Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube starting on March 25, with a recap available on Rugby Pass TV in May.

For more information on Quest Stacks Bars, Crispy Chips or The Grand Try, visit QuestNutrition.com

Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative nutritious snacking products. Within our portfolio of trusted brands (Quest™, Atkins™, and OWYN™), we offer a wide variety of nutritional snacks and beverages, including high protein chips, bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and powders, and low sugar, low carb sweets and baked goods. We are a leader of the nutritious snacking movement, poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation-driven organic growth and external investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

