Reality TV Star Heather Gay and Atkins Flip the Script on Weight Wellness for GLP-1 Users

New research highlights how consistent nutrition with Atkins can support success during weight wellness journeys

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atkins, the industry pioneer of the low-carb movement, is partnering with reality TV star Heather Gay to change the weight management mindset. Heather's journey paired with new science-backed solutions are empowering GLP-1 users to reset the conversation by removing taboos and fueling sustainable results. As the use of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, new research highlights the important role nutrition can play in supporting muscle, metabolism and long-term success.

Heather Gay's Story

Known for her openness about weight loss and wellness in the public eye, Heather Gay is sharing her story of how Atkins has helped her navigate the challenges of GLP-1 use.

"I've been really vocal about my experiences with my weight and GLP-1s, but one thing I don't think people always realize is how getting the right balance of nutrition is key to reaching and maintaining success," she said. "I tell all my friends that Atkins made reaching my goals so much easier, and it's backed by decades of science. Their shakes and protein bars take the guesswork out of meeting my protein and fiber requirements, which is crucial to getting the results I want from GLP-1s."

New Study Findings

Atkins is unveiling findings from a pioneering pilot clinical trial that helps answer growing questions about how diet can influence and support success for those trying to lose weight with help from a GLP-1. The study highlights how incorporating products like Atkins High Protein Shakes and Bars into daily routines may help address common challenges reported by GLP-1 users, such as digestive issues and muscle retention – and finding sustainable ways to get key nutrients like protein and fiber that can help combat those challenges.

The study showed that following Atkins' tailored GLP-1 eating approach makes it easy for people to get more protein and fiber while on GLP-1s and is easy to tolerate. It provides a tested, convenient solution at-the-ready to help GLP-1 users manage nutrition levels and support their success on the drugs.

Key Findings:

The Atkins tailored eating approach may help GLP-1 users improve certain health markers, such as those related to cardiometabolic health.

Following Atkins makes it easy to get more protein and fiber – without exacerbating stomach discomfort or distress.

While more research is warranted, there was a trend for people on Atkins to lose less muscle while losing weight, possibly due to eating more protein, slower weight loss or other dietary factors.

Atkins' Focus on Innovation

"As access to GLP-1 medication is rapidly increasing, so is the need to quickly resolve questions about which nutrients users should prioritize to maximize tolerance and lasting success," said Geoff Tanner, CEO of Simply Good Foods. "There is a very real fear from GLP-1s users of losing too much muscle too fast – which can lead to slower metabolism, cosmetic side effects and potentially more weight regain for those who cycle off the medications."

While there is a lot of conjecture, there is limited actual data on what people on GLP-1s are and should be eating.

"Atkins felt it was important to invest in research to determine whether people using a GLP-1 can actually tolerate and benefit from higher protein and fiber diets while cutting back on sugar and carbs. We also wanted to see how these changes may help support secondary health outcomes, like insulin resistance and healthy cholesterol levels, beyond just weight loss. We intend to publish these findings in a nutrition journal so the scientific community can learn and build on this data," Tanner said.

Atkins has long been committed to helping consumers achieve their health goals through convenient, low-carb options that emphasize protein and great taste. These new findings reinforce the brand's role in supporting evolving weight wellness journeys.

Answers to Common Questions About Atkins Products

How do Atkins products make it easier to navigate a GLP-1 journey? Atkins high protein products like Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes, Atkins High Protein Bars and Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars have GLP-1 friendly protein and fiber and are a delicious way to help satisfy hunger and help supply the body with the nutrients it wants.

Atkins high protein products like Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes, Atkins High Protein Bars and Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars have GLP-1 friendly protein and fiber and are a delicious way to help satisfy hunger and help supply the body with the nutrients it wants.

What are the nutrition benefits of Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes? They each have 30g of protein, 7g of fiber, 3g of net carbs and 1g of sugar per serving.

What are the flavors of Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes? Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes are available in five flavors, including Vanilla, Café Latte, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Milk Chocolate.

What are the nutrition benefits of Atkins High Protein Bars? They each have 15g or more of protein, 7g of fiber, 4g of net carbs and 1g of sugar per serving.

What are the flavors of Atkins High Protein Bars? Atkins High Protein Bars are available in nine flavors, including Cookie Fusion, Chocolate Almond Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel, Peanut Butter Granola, Blueberry Greek Yogurt, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Chip Granola and Brownie Delight.

What are the nutrition benefits of Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars? They each have 15g of protein, 2g of sugar and 4g of net carbs per serving.

What are the flavors of Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars? Atkins High Protein Soft Baked Bars are available in three varieties including Blueberry, Vanilla Macadamia Nut and Lemon Poppy Seed.

Are Atkins products gluten free? Yes, Atkins High Protein Strong Shakes are gluten free.

Are all Atkins products high in protein? Most Atkins products have at least 7g of protein per serving, with some products having up to 20g or 30g of protein per serving.

For more information on Atkins products, please visit atkins.com.

About the Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative nutritious snacking products. Within our portfolio of trusted brands (Quest™, Atkins™, and OWYN™), we offer a wide variety of nutritional snacks and beverages, including high protein chips, bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and powders, and low sugar, low carb sweets and baked goods. We are a leader of the nutritious snacking movement, poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation-driven organic growth and external investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

About the Atkins™ Brand

Over the past 50 years, the Atkins brand has become an iconic American brand rooted in the nutritional principles of reducing sugar and carbohydrates and using protein and good fats. Grounded in science and more than 100 clinical studies, the Atkins lifestyle has helped millions of people achieve their personal weight management and health goals. The Atkins portfolio of products includes nutritional bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary treats, and snacks to support the Atkins lifestyle, with free access to all of our tools, such as the website, 1600+ recipes and more. Atkins products are available online at Atkins.com, through e-commerce, and in more than 43,000 locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about Atkins, visit www.atkins.com.

