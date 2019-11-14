WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Quest-Products-Recalls-ALOCANE-Emergency-Burn-Pads-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Closure-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning

Recall Summary

Name of Product: ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Pads

Hazard: The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pads contain lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they were to place the pad in their mouth.

Remedy: Replace, Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled burn pads, store the pads in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Quest Products to return the pain relieving pads for a free ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Gel 2.5 ounce child resistant tube or a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Quest Products at 800-650-0113 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.alocane.com and click on "Contact Us" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 153,000

Description:

This recall involves the ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Pads (10 count and 15 count) which come in a white and red box with "MAXIMUM STRENGTH ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Pads" printed on the front. The product is an over the counter Gel Infused Pad with lidocaine (4%) as the active ingredient. The pads are sold in a 10 count box and 15 count box with the lot numbers 4179, 4180, 4235, 4645, 4646 or 4698 printed next to the barcode on the box. The UPC number for the affected product is 8-46241-02448-7 and can be found on the bottom of the box.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, other pharmacies nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Overstock.com, MyQuestStore.com and Alocane.com from March 2018 through June 2019 for about $9.

Distributor: Quest Products LLC, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Manufacturer: Quest Products LLC, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Manufactured in: U.S.

