Questco Announces CEO Transition, Names Olivier Kohler Chief Executive Officer

Jason Randall Appointed Chief Growth Officer as Company Accelerates Sales and M&A Strategy

WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Questco (the "Company), a leading professional employer organization ("PEO") and LightBay Capital portfolio company, announced today that Olivier Kohler has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Kohler previously served as Executive Chair of Questco and has worked closely with the leadership team and Board of Directors to help guide the Company's strategic direction and operational success.

As part of a planned leadership transition, Jason Randall, who has served as CEO for the past eight years, has been named Chief Growth Officer, a newly created role. In this capacity, Randall will continue to lead Questco's rapidly expanding organic business development efforts and guide the Company's mergers and acquisitions activity.

Questco has completed six acquisitions and expanded the size of its sales force in recent years and intends to accelerate that pace as part of its long-term growth plan.

"This transition reflects both the strength of our leadership team and the next phase of Questco's evolution," said Adam Stein, Co-Founder and Partner, LightBay Capital. "Olivier brings deep operational insight, strategic discipline, a strong partnership mindset, and a proven track record of scaled success to the CEO role. At the same time, Jason's continued leadership of growth initiatives ensures continuity and momentum in the areas where he has driven exceptional results."

Kohler has been deeply involved in Questco's strategic planning, operational improvements, and value creation efforts during his tenure as Executive Chair. Prior to joining Questco, Kohler served as Chief Operating Officer of TriNet, a publicly traded, scaled PEO. His direct PEO industry experience was preceded by senior leadership roles at hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, Cisco Systems, and HP.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role at such an exciting time for Questco," said Olivier Kohler. "Jason and I have worked closely together, and this transition is a natural extension of that partnership. Questco has a strong foundation, a differentiated platform, and significant opportunities ahead."

Randall, who joined Questco eight years ago, was credited with leading the Company through a period of significant growth, operational scaling, and strategic expansion.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO and to work alongside such a talented team," said Jason Randall. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue building Questco in a role that allows me to focus fully on growth - expanding our sales engine, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and helping shape the next chapter of the Company."

About Questco

Questco is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing comprehensive human resources, payroll, benefits, and risk management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Texas, Questco partners with growing organizations to simplify workforce management and enable scalable growth. For more information, please visit www.questco.net.

About LightBay Capital

LightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in high-quality companies to accelerate growth. Primarily focused on the healthcare, business services, and consumer services industries, the LightBay Capital team has been partnering with innovative service-based companies for over twenty years. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com.

