Questco Announces Nationwide Expansion and Accelerated Hiring to Support Record Client Demand

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Questco, one of the nation's leading IRS-Certified Professional Employer Organizations (CPEO), today announced a broad expansion of its national sales organization to support exceptional client and market growth across the United States.

As part of this expansion, Questco is actively recruiting for multiple Business Development positions in key markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Michigan, Illinois, and Missouri, with additional nationwide opportunities expected in 2026.

"Businesses across the country are confronting rising benefit costs, complex compliance environments, and increasing pressure to operate efficiently," said Mark Morter, Senior Vice President of Growth at Questco. "Our continued nationwide expansion reflects a growing demand for a PEO partner that combines CPEO financial protections with a high-touch service model."

PEO adoption has accelerated nationwide, with more than 230,000 small and mid-sized businesses now leveraging a PEO to manage HR, payroll, benefits, workers' compensation, and compliance needs. Questco's growth has been driven by its modern service model, national compliance expertise, and competitive benefits ecosystem, including a robust health master plan and optional open-market carrier relationships.

As part of its strategic expansion, Questco is seeking experienced B2B consultative sales professionals who are energized by helping business owners, CFOs, and HR leaders improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, and create better employee experiences.

Qualified candidates may apply through Questco Career Opportunities or contact [email protected] for more information.

