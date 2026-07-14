Questco Receives PrismHR Innovation Award, Recognized as Industry Leader in Platform Integration and Technology Advancement

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Questco, a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO), has been named the recipient of the PrismHR Innovation Award, an honor presented annually to a single PEO partner that demonstrates exceptional leadership in extending and innovating on the PrismHR platform.

The award recognizes Questco's progressive approach to integrating its proprietary technology solutions directly with the PrismHR API, expanding the platform's capabilities while delivering more connected, intelligent experiences for clients. Through its investments in innovation, Questco continues to redefine how technology can enhance the delivery of HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance services.

"Receiving the PrismHR Innovation Award is a reflection of the work our technology team has been doing to push the boundaries of what's possible on the PrismHR platform," said Chris Whitney, Senior Vice President of Technology at Questco. "This isn't just about building integrations—it's about building competitive advantage. We've made a deliberate investment in extending PrismHR's capabilities with our own Questco products, and being recognized as the PEO leading that charge is something the entire team should be proud of."

Questco has established itself as both a beta partner and early adopter of new PrismHR capabilities, working collaboratively to help shape the platform's future while accelerating innovation for clients. The company's technology organization has invested heavily in proprietary solutions that integrate seamlessly with PrismHR, enabling AI-powered analytics, workflow automation, enhanced reporting, and streamlined client experiences.

The PrismHR Innovation Award is presented annually during the PrismHR LIVE conference and represents one of the highest honors within PrismHR's partner ecosystem, recognizing organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical excellence, and leadership.

For more information about the award, read Chris Whitney's LinkedIn article: https://lnkd.in/p/g3pA7vEB.

About Questco

Questco is a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) providing comprehensive HR solutions that help businesses simplify workforce management and focus on growth. Serving more than 1,500 businesses and over 35,000 worksite employees nationwide, Questco delivers payroll administration, employee benefits, HR consulting, risk management, compliance support, and integrated technology backed by personalized service. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Questco combines innovative technology with dedicated human expertise to help employers build stronger businesses.

For more information, visit www.questco.net.

Media Contact

Shawna Smith

Vice President, Strategic Growth

Questco

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936-521-5751

SOURCE Questco