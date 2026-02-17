Questco Strengthens Executive Team to Support Accelerated Growth

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Questco, a nationally recognized Professional Employer Organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses, today announced key executive appointments designed to support its next phase of accelerated growth. Kimberly Diorio has joined the organization as Chief Product Officer, and Emily Bates has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

The appointments reflect Questco's strategic focus on providing human-centered, expertise-driven service to its clients and their people. The new roles assumed by these executives enhance Questco's ability to deliver scalable infrastructure, product innovation, and disciplined financial management as the company continues to expand its worksite employee (WSE) base through both organic growth and acquisitions.

Kimberly Diorio joins Questco as Chief Product Officer with nearly 20 years' industry experience and deep expertise in product strategy, service architecture, and technology-enabled HR solutions. In her role, she will lead product management, service innovation, benefits strategy alignment, and the evolution of Questco's client experience across payroll, benefits, and risk management.

Diorio's mandate includes advancing Questco's product roadmap to support market-leading benefits solutions, multi-state compliance complexity, ACA and benefits administration optimization, compelling risk management solutions and safety services, and improved client retention through differentiated service offerings.

"Product differentiation and service innovation are increasingly important in the PEO industry," Kohler added. "Kimberly brings a clear vision for how we translate client needs into scalable solutions that drive measurable outcomes. Her leadership will strengthen our competitive position and support long-term growth."

Emily Bates previously served as Questco's Senior Vice President of Finance, where she led financial planning and analysis, accounting, acquisition integration, and internal controls. As Chief Financial Officer, Bates will oversee finance, accounting, treasury, and M&A financial diligence and integration. Her leadership has been instrumental in strengthening reporting capabilities, improving operating leverage, and enhancing integration processes across recently acquired PEO platforms.

"Emily has played a critical role in building the financial discipline and integration capabilities required in today's competitive PEO landscape," said Olivier Kohler, Chief Executive Officer of Questco. "Her promotion ensures continuity, rigor, and strategic alignment as we scale."

As the PEO sector continues to evolve, Questco's leadership investments underscore its commitment to operational excellence, disciplined expansion, and delivering expert HR solutions and service supported by scalable technology.

About Questco

Questco is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing comprehensive human resources, payroll, benefits, and risk management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Texas, Questco partners with growing organizations to simplify workforce management and enable scalable growth. For more information, please visit www.questco.net.

