QuesTek Appoints Michelle Campbell as Chief Commercial Officer, Strengthening Continued Growth and Customer Impact

EVANSTON, Ill. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Innovations has appointed Michelle Campbell as Chief Commercial Officer, underscoring the company's continued growth and strengthening its ability to support customers in solving complex materials challenges.

QuesTek is a global leader in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering (ICME), combining advanced materials design and engineering software (ICMD®) with engineering expertise (Materials by Design®) to accelerate the design, development and deployment of high-performance materials.

Michelle Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer at QuesTek Innovations

In her new role, Campbell will lead QuesTek's global commercial strategy, building on strong momentum to further expand adoption of its ICMD® software platform and drive continued revenue growth across key markets. She will focus on amplifying the company's ability to translate advanced technical capabilities into high-impact, scalable solutions for materials development.

"Michelle brings a proven track record of scaling commercial organizations and turning complex technologies into meaningful customer outcomes," said Bill Mahoney, COO at QuesTek. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and help our customers innovate faster with materials designed for performance."

Campbell brings more than 20 years of experience across enterprise technology, SaaS, and hardware, with a track record of building high-performing revenue organizations and aligning go-to-market strategy with execution to drive sustainable growth.

"I'm excited to join QuesTek at such a pivotal moment," said Campbell. "The company's ability to connect advanced materials science with real-world applications is a powerful differentiator. I look forward to scaling our commercial efforts and helping more customers unlock the value of ICMD®."

Prior to QuesTek, Campbell served as Vice President of Sales at Venatrust, where she built the go-to-market function and generated a $100 million pipeline. She also held leadership roles at Sonatype and IntelePeer, driving revenue growth and establishing scalable sales organizations. Earlier in her career, she spent over a decade at IBM, including serving as Chief Digital Officer for the Industrial Market, where she managed a $715 million portfolio and led cross-functional teams across software, hardware, and services.

About QuesTek

QuesTek's Materials by Design® technology and ICMD® software platform are proven to reduce the development time and cost and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional, or purely algorithmic methods. Fast Company named QuesTek a 2025 Most Innovative Company. questek.com

For more information, visit questek.com or contact Andrea Metzler, Marketing Director at [email protected].

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SOURCE QuesTek Innovations