EVANSTON, Ill. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Innovations, a leader in space-grade materials design and predictive simulation, is proud to welcome The Exploration Company as the latest aerospace innovator to adopt QuesTek's ICMD® materials simulation software platform. Known for its development of the Nyx spacecraft, a modular, reusable space capsule designed to support both cargo missions and future human spaceflight, The Exploration Company will use QuesTek's proven Materials by Design® technology, as encompassed in ICMD® to accelerate development and enhance performance in extreme environments, including human-rated systems.

ICMD® Digital Materials Design Platform QuesTek Expands ICMD® Platform Adoption in Space Industry with The Exploration Company

The Exploration Company joins a growing list of space-sector leaders leveraging ICMD® and QuesTek's track record in developing space-ready materials. From advanced superalloys for extreme environments to high-temperature additive manufacturing alloys, QuesTek's technology continues to enable innovations behind reusable rockets, orbital return systems, and next-generation space infrastructure.

"The Exploration Company is building critical infrastructure for the future of space logistics," said Bill Mahoney, COO of QuesTek Innovations. "We're excited to support their vision with ICMD® and our materials design, development, and deployment expertise. We look forward to helping their team move faster and engineer with confidence in one of the most demanding environments imaginable."

The Exploration Company's collaboration reinforces QuesTek's capabilities as a key materials innovation partner across the global space industry, helping organizations unlock performance, reliability, and reusability through materials engineered for mission-critical applications.

About QuesTek

QuesTek's Materials by Design® technology and ICMD® software platform are proven to reduce the development time and cost and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional, or purely algorithmic methods. Fast Company named QuesTek a 2025 Most Innovative Company. questek.com

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SOURCE QuesTek Innovations