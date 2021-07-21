Quhuo Shares Insights on Flexible Work Opportunities Across Industries at Poking Capital's Flexible Employment Entrepreneurship Camp

BEIJING, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, was recently invited to participate at the 2021 Flexible Employment Entrepreneurship Camp/Workshop organized by Poking Capital. Mr. Leslie Yu, CEO and Chairman of Quhuo, presented pertinent insights into the opportunities and challenges of flexible employment for a wide variety of industries, as well as the company's experience and best practices for the gig economy.

One of the biggest challenges for companies in the gig economy is the difficulty of guaranteeing a standardized quality of output for each service. As a flexible employment platform for China's blue-collar workforce, Quhuo helps industry partners provide localized community and professional services that cater to all areas of everyday life and effectively addresses pain points about standardized quality across services.

Mr. Yu commented, "Quhuo ensures high quality and consistent standards for its professional work service solutions, and it is this very best-in-class standardization that enables companies to cut down on costs. In the on-demand food delivery market, for example, Quhuo has reduced the operating costs of deliveries by an average of 40% for companies."

Mr. Yu also shared his compelling vision for the Company moving forward, "Quhuo will focus on improving resource matching across different work hours in a single business scenario, with the objective of building a multi-scenario and regional flexible employment platform centered on local community needs."

As the most important strategic initiative of the past year, Quhuo's multi-scenario focus has grown concurrently with its service portfolio, which today spans different industries including housekeeping, mobility (ride-hailing and bike-sharing), and on-demand delivery (food and groceries). By enhancing resource matching capabilities, Quhuo makes it possible for workers to capture employment opportunities across multiple industries. For example, the food delivery and car-hailing industries experience peaks in demand at different times. The former is busiest at noon, while the latter experiences the most demand in the morning and evening. Given that there is significant idle time between peaks, ride-hailing and food delivery workers can switch between jobs on demand. By mobilizing its large labor base across multiple scenarios, Quhuo is able to reduce operating expenses while capturing growth opportunities in different markets.

Quhuo's data-driven flexible employment management system will further enable it to manage and improve efficiency by empowering multi-scenario workforce allocation across roles that overlap industries. For instance, a gig worker can serve as a driver one day and delivery person the next, in a fluid allocation of roles according to actual needs. Not only will this improve efficiency, but it will also boost Quhuo's local presence and enhance stickiness within the communities.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") was the largest workforce operational solution platform in China in 2019. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo's platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

