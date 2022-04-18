Quick and Easy Dishes for Dining Al Fresco

Even when you're short on time, you can take mealtime from the dining room to the deck with an ingredient like Minute Rice Cups. Available in 13 varieties, including White and Brown rice, the convenient, single-serving, BPA-free cups are ready in just 90 seconds or less. Perfect for taking to the office for lunch or as an on-the-go snack, the cups can also be used as a quick and easy base for nearly any meal occasion.

Fish with Bok Choy

Prep time: 3 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Brown Rice Cup

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 white fish fillet

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 baby bok choy, quartered

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Heat rice according to package directions. Set aside.

Add salt and pepper to both sides of fish, to taste.

In medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Cook fish 2 minutes on each side. Remove fish from pan and keep warm.

In same pan, add sesame oil and ginger. Cook 1 minute.

Add bok choy to pan and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add soy sauce; stir to incorporate. Top rice with fish and serve with bok choy.

Fiesta Rice

Prep time: 3 minutes

Cook time: 1 minute

Servings: 1

1 Minute White Rice Cup

1 diced tomato

1/2 diced avocado

1 sliced green onion

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon lime juice

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Heat rice according to package directions. Set aside.

In bowl, combine tomato, avocado, onion and cilantro.

Add lime juice and salt and pepper, to taste.

Mix thoroughly and serve.

