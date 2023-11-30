Quick and Ready to Grow: Web.com's AI Website Builder Changes Everything

Revolutionizing web design: Answer three questions and AI delivers a stunning, ready-to-launch website aligned with business goals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web.com, the one-stop website solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new website AI Builder to streamline the website building process for small businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs.

A challenge that many entrepreneurs and SMBs encounter when first starting to establish an online presence is not knowing where to start. It may be daunting and time-consuming for entrepreneurs trying to find a domain name, create a logo, build a website and write content for that website. With AI Builder, Web.com customers get a professional website, within a minute.

Users simply answer three questions to guide the AI Builder in designing a personalized website, bringing together relevant images with compelling design and content in under a minute – in any industry, from beauty and wellness, health and fitness to business and finance. The AI-generated written and visual content can be easily edited and customized in the easy-to-use interface. The Website Refresh feature allows you to view other AI-generated variations of the website using new content and images. Included in Web.com's AI Builder is AI Writer that supports the easy creation of social media posts, email marketing campaigns, blogs and more.

AI Builder and AI LogoBuilder join Web.com's suite of AI-powered tools that launched earlier this year, AI Writer and AI Domain Name Generator. These tools were designed to give entrepreneurs a starting point in building their website that is unique to their business, enabling them to launch as quick as possible.

Web.com's AI-powered tools help the customer at every stage of their journey from website creation, launch and marketing a brand online. These tools allow customers to type what they are looking for and the AI does the rest, making it easy to:

  • Select the perfect domain via the AI Domain Name Generator by simply describing the business
  • Create and customize a professional business logo via AI LogoBuilder with AI-driven illustrations
  • Build a website with AI Builder by answering three basic questions
  • Generate website content with AI Writer based on a few keywords
  • Market and grow a business with AI Writer by generating ideas and content for email marketing, social media, blogs and more

"Web.com's mission is to help businesses build and grow their online presences and our team is committed to simplifying the website building process," said Ed Jay, President of Newfold Digital, the parent company of Web.com. "Thanks to the AI-powered capabilities of these tools, small businesses can maximize their time, give their businesses a strong digital home, and transform their ideas into professional content."

To learn more about Web.com's AI Builder, please visit web.com/websites/ai-website-builder.

About Web.com:

Web.com is a one-stop web solutions provider helping customers reach their online and commerce goals. In a connected world, Web.com's mission is to be a one-stop-shop for consumers providing extensive product offerings and customized support. Web.com serves businesses of all sizes with an easy-to-use, eCommerce platform, website builder, and professional services team to help customers build a digital presence that delivers results. Learn more at www.web.com.

About Newfold Digital:

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes: Web.com, Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Markmonitor, Network Solutions, Yoast and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

