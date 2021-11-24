Quick, Cozy Breakfasts for Cold, Busy Mornings

On those cold and busy mornings when breakfast seems impossible, turn to a solution like Minute Ready to Serve microwavable cups for a quick, cozy breakfast. Ready in 90 seconds or less, the cups offer a fast and easy meal that helps you spend less time cooking and more time enjoying the small moments that happen when you can slow down.

When a weekday calls for an on-the-go breakfast, make quick work of your morning meal with this Breakfast Scramble for a filling option without the unnecessary additives. Made with just four ingredients – eggs, sausage, cheese and white rice – it's perfect for a busy lifestyle. Plus, it can be customized any way you like with toppings like avocado, tomatoes, fresh herbs and more.

If you can't go without your caffeine, start your day with this creamy Coffee Breakfast Rice Pudding as a sweet treat with a kick. Skipping that caffeine boost is fine, too – just use decaf instead. As another timesaving, customizable option, you can add fresh or canned fruit, peanut butter, syrup, honey or even melted chocolate for extra sweetness.

Breakfast Scramble

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Total time: 4 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup Minute Ready to Serve White Rice

1 egg, lightly beaten

1/4 cup shredded cheese

1/4 cup crumbled cooked sausage

salt, to taste (optional)

black pepper, to taste (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In small, microwave-safe bowl, combine egg, cheese and sausage. Microwave on high 60 seconds, or until egg is set.

Transfer rice to small bowl and top with egg and sausage mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, if desired.

Coffee Breakfast Rice Pudding

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Total time: 4 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup Minute Ready to Serve White Rice

1/2 cup hot brewed coffee

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 small banana, sliced

Heat rice according to package directions. In microwave-safe bowl, stir rice, coffee, cream, sugar and vanilla.

Microwave on high, stirring halfway through, 60-90 seconds, or until rice is heated through, creamy and most liquid is absorbed. Let stand 2 minutes.

Top pudding with sliced banana.

