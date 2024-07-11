Quick, Delicious Breakfasts to Start Your Day with a Bang

MISSION, Kan., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If you're looking for a little motivation to take on a busy day or fueling up for an adventurous weekend with the family, there's no better way to start the morning than with a filling breakfast. However, not everyone takes full advantage of this ever-important opportunity to prepare for the day ahead.

For some, skipping breakfast is due to a lack of time in the morning. For others, it isn't about a lack of hunger or time; it's boredom from quick solutions like cereal or a bagel.

Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble

Take your breakfast to a whole new level – without sacrificing too many precious morning minutes – with recipes you can get excited about like Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey. Jam-packed with flavor, it takes 5 minutes to prepare so you can serve your whole family a nutritious, filling meal even if you're in a rush.

A long-grain rice that's common in India, basmati is fragrant with a nutty flavor and fluffy texture that pairs well with the sweetness of dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, apricots and dates for a combination of flavor and nutrition at the breakfast table. Better yet, you can enjoy it during busy mornings with Minute Instant Basmati Rice, which is ready in just 5 minutes on the stove or in the microwave for quick, delicious, aromatic dishes.

When you're in need of a single-serve meal that's big on flavor but short on prep time before heading to the office, it's hard to top a comforting breakfast scramble. This Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble is sure to awaken your taste buds while providing the energy you need to take on the day.

Fully cooked Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cups offer homestyle taste with carrots, onion and garlic. Ready in only 1 minute, the delicious combination of chicken, vegetables and herbs with hearty rice serves as a perfect base for savory omelets and scrambles. Plus, the BPA-free cups are a great option for an on-the-go power-up. For an even easier solution, you can eat the flavored rice right out of the cup so the breakroom or kitchen will stay clean while you enjoy a pick-me-up.

Discover more recipes that can fuel your mornings at MinuteRice.com.

Basmati with Apricots, Walnuts, Yogurt and Honey

Prep time: 3 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 4

1 cup Minute Instant Basmati Rice

1/3 cup dried apricots, diced

1/3 cup walnut pieces

1/4 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup fresh apples, diced (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In cereal bowl, mix rice with apricots, walnuts and yogurt. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon. Top with diced apples, if desired, and serve.

Tomato, Bacon, Onion and Cheddar Scramble

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Chicken & Herb Seasoned Rice Cup

1 tablespoon butter

1/8 cup diced onion

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup diced tomato

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

sliced scallions or parsley, for garnish (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In medium, nonstick saute pan over medium heat, heat butter. Add onion and saute 1 minute.

Add egg to pan and cook, stirring frequently, until scrambled and cooked through.

Add rice, bacon and tomato to pan; stir to combine until heated through. Stir in cheese. Garnish with scallions or parsley, if desired, and serve.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate