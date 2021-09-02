Quick, Nutritious Recipes to Make Family Meals Easy

However, some bodies are unable to break down the sugar found in milk, known as lactose, which causes an upset stomach and a heavy, bloated feeling. Rather than avoiding dairy and missing out on beneficial nutrients, people with lactose intolerance can enjoy real dairy products that are naturally low in or don't contain lactose without the stomachache with foods like:

Lactose-free milk, which is real milk with the same 13 essential nutrients as regular milk

Hard and aged cheeses, such as cheddar, colby, Monterey Jack, Parmesan and Swiss

Yogurt with live and active cultures, which help break down lactose, making it easier to digest

These easy-to-make meals offer lactose intolerance-friendly options for families seeking to keep milk on the menu. Because they all require an hour or less in the kitchen, they provide quick solutions for those hectic schedules without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Kebabs

Recipe courtesy of Rachel Gurk of "Rachel Cooks" on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 3

Skewers:



Nonstick cooking spray 2 chicken breasts (6 ounces each), cubed 1 ham steak (6 ounces), cubed 6 bamboo skewers (8 inches) 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/4 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Sauce:

2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons flour 1 cup lactose-free 2% milk 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

salt, to taste (optional)

pepper, to taste (optional)

To make skewers: Preheat broiler to 500 F. Line broiler pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Thread cubed chicken pieces and cubed ham pieces onto skewers.

In small bowl, combine Dijon mustard, maple syrup, black pepper, paprika and oil.

Brush mustard mixture on skewers.

Broil about 5 minutes, flip and cook 5 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.

To make sauce: In small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly. Add Dijon mustard. Continue cooking 5 minutes, or until thick. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese, whisking until melted.

Add salt and pepper, to taste, if desired.

Serve chicken and ham kebabs with sauce.

Chicken, Spinach and Feta Casserole

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed 3 eggs, slightly beaten 2 cups cottage cheese 1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons butter, melted 2 teaspoons dried minced onion 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Place spinach in colander. Use back of large spoon or rubber spatula to press moisture from spinach.

In large bowl, combine spinach, eggs, cottage cheese, chicken, feta cheese, flour, butter, onion, oregano, salt and pepper.

Spoon into greased 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes, or until set near center (160 F). Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

One Pan Mac and Cheese

Recipe courtesy of Sheila Johnson of "Eat 2 Gather" on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes



Water 2 teaspoons salt 2 cups dry macaroni noodles 2 cups lactose-free whole milk 2 eggs 2 tablespoons butter, clarified or ghee 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

salt, to taste

fresh cracked pepper, to taste

Add water and salt to 3-quart saucepan; cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and add noodles back to pan.

Measure milk into large measuring cup. Add eggs and whisk.

Toss noodles with clarified butter, turn heat to medium and pour in milk-egg mixture. Add cheeses and stir until melted. Bring to low boil about 3 minutes; sauce will thicken and become creamy. Add salt and fresh cracked pepper, to taste.

Parmesan-Swiss Fish

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 1/4 pounds skinless halibut, salmon or tilapia fillets (fresh or frozen) 3/4 cup shredded Swiss cheese 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt 1/4 cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons sliced green onion 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon pepper 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese 1/4 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 450 F.

Thaw fish, if frozen. Cut into four serving-size pieces, if necessary. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Arrange in single layer on greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan, tucking under any thin edges.

In small bowl, toss Swiss cheese, yogurt, mayonnaise, green onion, salt and pepper. Spread over fish fillets. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and paprika. Bake, uncovered, until fish flakes easily with fork. Allow 6-8 minutes baking time per 1/2-inch thickness of fish.

