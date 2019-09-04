Quick Ship Collection Expands for the 2019 Year to Include 44 Spanish Tile Companies

The Quick Ship Collection reference guide includes a select group of tile products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. and available for delivery within 4-6 weeks. Established in 2013, the collection is updated annually to ensure the most up to date information is available to purchasers.

"We are excited to expand the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection for the eighth consecutive year," states Rocamador Rubio, Director for Tile of Spain. "The Quick Ship Collection is an amazing resource for discovering the beautiful world of Spanish tile. With so many advancements taking place in the tile industry, the Quick Ship Collection continues to be a great tool for U.S. based architects, designers, and installers."

New Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection for 2019 include Arcana, Ceramica Gomez, Fanal, and Rocersa. These new collections, along with updates from 40 additional ceramic tile companies, are available online at www.tileofspainusa.com/quickship. The Quick Ship Collection's interactive catalog makes it easy to search for Spanish Tile. Users can search by product category or by company name. Each entry includes the series name, a color image, a detailed description of each design, available in sizes and U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the Quick Ship Collection include:

Alttoglass

Arcana

Aparici

Azteca

Azuliber

Azulev

Bellacasa

Bestile

Ceramica Elias

Ceramica Gomez

Ceramica Mayor

Coverlam

Dune

El Molino

Emac

Emotion Ceramics

Equipe

Fanal

Gayafores

Gres Argon

Grespania

Harmony

Halcon

Inalco

Keraben Grupo

Keros

LaPlatera

Land Porcelanico

Museum by Peronda

Oset

Pamesa

Peronda

Porcelanite Dos

Realonda

Roca

Rocersa

Sanchis

Saloni

Small Size

Tau

Todagres

Undefasa

Venis

Vives

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com/quickship.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

