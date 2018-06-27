Quickbooks and Tradogram Meet a Simple Purchase Order Software Craze

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Integrated Business Connections Incorporated (PIBCI) is excited to announce the official integration of Tradogram, an award-winning procurement software solution, with the ever-popular Intuit QuickBooks, a comprehensive accounting software platform.

Organizations have realized that spreadsheets aren't enough and that Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are too costly and complicated. ERPs frequently lack dedicated e-procurement tools for sourcing, contract management and other purchasing needs.

Fully automate the spend management function to help you significantly cut costs.

Because of this, a wave of digital transformation has led many companies to begin seeking out dedicated e-procurement solutions. Since founding in 2014, Tradogram has positioned itself as the most affordable and flexible cloud-based procurement software serving this market.

While the accounts payable process is covered handily by QuickBooks, many users have expressed a desire for a more comprehensive approach to purchasing management. For Tradogram, linking a simple purchase order software solution directly to QuickBooks was a logical way for both companies to cater to the craze.

"When you have the right tools available and easily accessible to all employees, spend control becomes something that everyone in the company is involved in. Tradogram was built to empower teams and organizations around the world to make better, more informed purchasing decisions. Our software is designed to ensure that everyone involved in the purchasing process is well-equipped to complete their task with ease." - Majdi Sleimen, COO, Tradogram

The integration has been wildly successful among early adopters, as QuickBooks users can automatically synchronize their vendor lists, items and project estimates with their Tradogram account - which in turn provides a system for importing their purchase order and invoice record information directly to QuickBooks. Tradogram's purchasing system also offers a wide range of additional procurement tools - including purchase requisitions, invoice reminders, delivery management, an approval workflow system and much more.

Accounting advisors have been recommending Tradogram as a go-to platform for QuickBooks users that are seeking a simple purchase order software solution. Full-time consultants and software experts have also been making use of Tradogram's partnership program to boost their own business with revenue-sharing opportunities. A number of options for participation exist, including affiliate marketing, white-labelled resale and digital integrations.

More information about Tradogram's integration with QuickBooks is available here.

Visit Tradogram to explore an affordable and flexible procurement solution.

Media Contact:

Kyle Strong

Marketing Coordinator

kyle@tradogram.com

+1 (613) 656-0807

Related Images

connect-your-purchasing-to-your.png

Connect your purchasing to your accounting

Fully automate the spend management function to help you significantly cut costs.

integrate-your-quickbooks-with.jpg

Integrate your Quickbooks with your purchasing on Tradogram.

Related Links

Quickbooks - Tradogram Integration

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Up8jGCYmmoE

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quickbooks-and-tradogram-meet-a-simple-purchase-order-software-craze-300673257.html

SOURCE Tradogram

Related Links

https://tradogram.com

