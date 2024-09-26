Quicken Adds Credit Monitoring and More to Quicken Simplifi

Customer requests inspire a series of new features, enhancing the comprehensive personal finance app

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced a series of new features for its award-winning personal finance app Quicken Simplifi , including credit score monitoring, planned spending rollovers, online backup, and dark mode. These updates come at a time where Americans continue to face a high interest rate environment and the effects of inflation.

Powerfully easy and highly customizable, Quicken Simplifi helps users stay on top of their finances by connecting to 14,000+ financial institutions to provide a real-time, consolidated view of all bank accounts, investments, credit cards, and loans. The new Credit Score feature expands Simplifi's Reports dashboard, allowing users to keep a close eye on their credit in a central place without having to toggle between apps, as well as to see some handy tips regarding their score.

"Quicken Simplifi is a comprehensive app that tells you all you want to know about your financial health and empowers you to make well-informed decisions with your money," said Kristen Dillard, Head of Quicken Simplifi. "We're committed to continuously evolving the experience to meet each of our customers' needs, which is why many of the new capabilities we're introducing today were inspired by recent requests we've heard from our community."

Other new features include:

Simplifi's features can be customized to highlight the information each user cares about the most.

