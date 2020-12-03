Quicken adds shopping refund tracker to its personal finance app Simplifi

A recent survey by Quicken found that 78% of respondents are ordering online more since the pandemic began in March. And as online sales increase, so do returns — 34% of respondents said they've had more returns, with 10% saying they had significantly more. However, few people have a system to ensure they receive their money back from each return. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they either have a loose system in place or don't have one at all, with 45% citing that refunds might fall through the cracks.

Ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season, Quicken launched a shopping refund tracker within Simplifi to help users manage their returns and ensure they receive all their money back, without having to manually check their accounts each day. With the shopping refund tracker, users can see a snapshot of all of their refunds in progress, so it's easy to know when each is expected to be received. Simplifi will send a notification when a return from a specific payee, such as Amazon, is successfully refunded, so users know the money is back in their account. It will also send a notification if a refund is overdue, so users can follow up on the status.

"Nearly three-fourths (71%) of survey respondents said they would want a better, easy, system to track their returns and confirm they received the money back," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "We want our users to be able to make returns with confidence and take away the burden of monitoring for their refund to hit, so that they can focus on other important aspects of their personal finances, such as budgeting, saving and planning for retirement."

The shopping refund tracker also offers peace of mind when returning high-ticket purchases. Forty-five percent of respondents returned more than $100 of online orders since March, with some counting returns of more than $10,000.

Additional information on Simplifi's shopping refund tracker and more survey results are available on Simplifi's blog .

Simplifi is available through the App Store, Google Play, and on the web. More information can be found at www.simplifimoney.com .

About Quicken:

Quicken is the #1 personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to manage all their finances, so they can lead healthy financial lives. In 2016, Quicken, formerly part of Intuit, became an independent company. Its desktop and cloud product suite includes a family of products that cater to different financial needs and device preferences — Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business, all of which can sync with Quicken's website and mobile apps — as well as Simplifi for mobile and web. Simplifi, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, is designed to help a new generation of mobile-first customers easily stay on top of their finances. Over 17 million people have used a Quicken product to manage their finances. Learn more at www.quicken.com.

Survey Methodology: This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted in October 2020. The survey consisted of a sample of more than 750 U.S adults, ages 18 to 73. Respondents for this survey were selected from the Cint audience of 100M+ people.

SOURCE Quicken

Related Links

https://www.quicken.com

