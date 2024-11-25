Quicken Introduces Quicken LifeHub, a Smarter Way to Organize, Protect, and Share Life's Essential Information

An intelligent tool that guides you in organizing life's important information so you and your loved ones are prepared for the big moments, the everyday moments, and everything in between

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken today unveiled Quicken LifeHub, an app designed to help you and your loved ones organize, protect, and share life's essential information. From day-to-day household management to preparing for emergencies and end-of-life transitions, Quicken LifeHub gives you and your loved ones peace of mind by bringing together financial accounts, medical records, wills and trusts, passwords, and more. Designed by the maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, Quicken LifeHub provides a simple and secure way for you and your loved ones to organize life's most important information.

Many people don't proactively prepare for life's biggest challenges until it's too late. In fact, only 30% of Americans have taken steps to safeguard their documents and information in preparation of an emergency or disaster, forcing them to react quickly – often making decisions without access to crucial information or directions from their loved ones. Quicken LifeHub helps you prepare for anything that might come your way – from natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods, to personal and family medical emergencies, to end-of-life preparedness.

"For over 40 years, our customers have trusted us as their partner in managing their finances – an aspect of their lives that is deeply personal and complex," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Our customers inspired us to create Quicken LifeHub, a natural extension of Quicken that brings their financials together with medical records, estate plans, and more. Our goal is to give people confidence and peace of mind so that they're prepared for all of life's events – planned and unplanned."

With Quicken LifeHub, you and your loved ones have access to a comprehensive and secure platform that can help you navigate a variety of events, such as:

Everyday Events: It can be a daunting task to keep track of essential documents and information. With Quicken LifeHub, you can save birth certificates, social security and ID cards, insurance information, passwords, and more in one place. In addition, you can sync your Quicken Simplifi or Quicken Classic account to automatically keep financial information up to date, including accounts, bills, and tax forms, ensuring you have a comprehensive snapshot of all financial information.





Medical Emergencies: When unexpected medical emergencies arise, it can be difficult to locate necessary information quickly, such as medication details or health records. Quicken LifeHub can store medical information ranging from prescriptions to insurance, and share this information with your loved ones in the event of a medical crisis.





Natural Disasters and Catastrophes: A hurricane, tornado, house fire, or other unexpected event is not only destructive on a large scale but can also lead to the loss of physical documents stored in a desk or file cabinet. Quicken LifeHub ensures your important documents are backed up digitally, and you can also store important information about material assets, such as real estate, vehicles, electronics, and artwork to ensure you're always prepared for potential insurance claims.





A hurricane, tornado, house fire, or other unexpected event is not only destructive on a large scale but can also lead to the loss of physical documents stored in a desk or file cabinet. Quicken LifeHub ensures your important documents are backed up digitally, and you can also store important information about material assets, such as real estate, vehicles, electronics, and artwork to ensure you're always prepared for potential insurance claims. End of Life Preparation: Following the death of a partner, parent, or loved one, family members are faced with navigating a vast amount of logistics and legalese, in addition to grief. With Quicken LifeHub, you can add instructions about funeral and burial plans, save details for obituaries, and store estate planning documents – including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and more – to help make things easier for family members and executors.

With Quicken LifeHub, the household manager has control over what documents and details are shared with other account members. For example, a parent may share important medical and financial details with their children in the event of an emergency, but restrict access to other details. Another essential feature of Quicken LifeHub is the ability to designate information for "after I'm gone." This ensures critical information is organized and accessible, so loved ones or trusted contacts can quickly step in, know exactly what needs to be done, and have the necessary details to manage important tasks and decisions.

"After my wife's sister passed away, her son was left with the overwhelming task of managing her estate without any guidance," said customer Mike Whittaker. "It dawned on us that if something happened to both of us, our sons would have no idea where to start with our finances, contacts, or estate planning information. But then I found Quicken LifeHub, which has allowed us to store all our estate details and assets in one place. This is a really good product, and I highly recommend it. There is a real need for this."

With an easy-to-use interface, Quicken LifeHub is designed for life's big moments, everyday moments, and everything in between. The app goes far beyond document storage, guiding you with step-by-step instructions through everything you need to plan for a wide range of scenarios from a lost wallet, to a new job, to evacuation orders. This experience is complemented by Quicken Assist, an AI-powered assistant that provides immediate and highly tailored responses to challenging questions about estate, emergency, or end-of-life planning.

Because privacy and security of personal data are of the utmost importance, Quicken LifeHub incorporates a number of bank-grade security safeguards, including robust 256-bit encryption and multi-factor authentication.

To learn more about Quicken LifeHub, including pricing, visit https://www.quicken.com/products/lifehub/ .

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. and was recently named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies List for 2024. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances and lead healthier financial lives. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps includes Quicken Simplifi (recognized by PCMag as the Editors' Choice winner for personal finance apps), Quicken Classic Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, and Quicken Classic Deluxe.

