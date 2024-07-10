Quicken Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies List for 2024

Personal finance leader is recognized for developing innovative financial products and services

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced it has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for 2024. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The top list is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching KPIs like Payments, Alternate Finance, Financial Planning, Digital Assets, Neobanking, Wealth Technology, Business Process Solutions, and Banking Solutions.

"Quicken's family of products are designed to help consumers build wealth and achieve financial balance throughout their life," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Over the past four decades, 20 million people have turned to Quicken to track their budgets and grow their money. We're honored to see our offerings recognized today, and as we look to the future will keep working on our mission to help customers lead healthy financial lives."

This recognition comes on the heels of several major accomplishments for the company. Quicken recently enhanced its award-winning personal finance solution, Quicken Simplifi, with several innovative features, such as dark mode and a Zillow integration that empowers users to monitor and manage their real estate values. It also launched a dedicated solution for Mac users, Quicken Classic Business & Personal.

The awards list was announced on July 10, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the CNBC website.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances and lead healthier financial lives. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps includes Quicken Classic, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken Simplifi, which has been recognized by The New York Times Wirecutter and PCMag .

