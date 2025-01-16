Quicken Redefines Financial Management with First All-in-One App for Business & Personal Finances

Reimagining the category, the all-in-one app empowers self-employed individuals and small business

owners to seamlessly manage their financial lives—saving time, boosting efficiency, and unlocking better outcomes.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software and award-winning personal finance app, Quicken Simplifi , is transforming business financial management with the launch of Quicken Business & Personal. The game-changing app is designed to meet the needs of self-employed and small business owners by bringing their business and personal finances together in one powerful, intuitive app, whereas managing the two has traditionally required paying for, and toggling between, two separate solutions. With Quicken Business & Personal, users can manage finances for multiple businesses alongside their personal accounts—all in one place. From tracking invoices to monitoring investments, the app eliminates the hassle of juggling multiple tools, enabling users to make smarter financial decisions and achieve their goals faster.

More than one in three Americans earn money from a second source of income, and more than five million new business applications are filed in the U.S. annually. For all of these self-employed and small business owners, financial organization and management can be a major pain point – from tracking balances and receivables, to sending invoices and filing taxes. A recent study conducted by Quicken found that half of multi-job Americans experience difficulties keeping track of their different income sources, with the majority (73%) using two or more mobile finance-based apps just for personal use. Furthermore, nearly half (48%) of Americans with multiple jobs feel there must be an easier way to manage their finances.

Quicken Business & Personal streamlines business finances by enabling you to manage cash flow, invoice clients, track deductions, and prepare for tax season—all in one intuitive app. By reducing the bookkeeping burden, Quicken empowers the self-employed and small business owners to take control of their finances and focus on what matters most: building a sustainable business and achieving a balanced, fulfilling life.

"From our 40 years of experience serving tens of millions of customers, we know that it's always been a challenge to manage finances for users with business activity commingled with their personal finances. Traditionally, financial management solutions were dedicated to either business or personal finances, making it hard to see the whole picture and make decisions based on a comprehensive view of your financial situation," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "Quicken Business & Personal was designed to address this problem, providing best-in-class personal finance tools side-by-side with extensive, modern business financial management capabilities allowing users to view their financial picture both holistically and separately."

Quicken Business & Personal makes it easy to:

Stay Organized with Ease: Automatically categorizes business and personal transactions, leveraging an intuitive interface tailored to your needs, with features like custom tags and automated renaming/categorization rules. If a single purchase includes a mixture of personal and business items, Quicken Business & Personal helps you easily divide the costs appropriately. In addition, users receive guided onboarding, as well as free phone and chat support.





Automatically categorizes business and personal transactions, leveraging an intuitive interface tailored to your needs, with features like custom tags and automated renaming/categorization rules. If a single purchase includes a mixture of personal and business items, Quicken Business & Personal helps you easily divide the costs appropriately. In addition, users receive guided onboarding, as well as free phone and chat support. Streamline Your Finances: Provides views into business and personal finances in one place, with robust tools for at-a-glance analysis and agile money management. For example, if you need to temporarily use personal funds to cover a large business expense, Quicken Business & Personal allows you to seamlessly track the transfer, monitor your balances, and set reminders to repay it—all within the same app, giving you a clear view of both your business and personal finances in one place.





Provides views into business and personal finances in one place, with robust tools for at-a-glance analysis and agile money management. For example, if you need to temporarily use personal funds to cover a large business expense, Quicken Business & Personal allows you to seamlessly track the transfer, monitor your balances, and set reminders to repay it—all within the same app, giving you a clear view of both your business and personal finances in one place. Enhance Business Cash Flow Management: Simplifies invoicing, financial health tracking, and accelerates payments with features like auto-populated invoices, intuitive dashboards, and online payment enablement. Additionally, you can create comprehensive business reports including profit and loss, balance sheet, and cash flow. Quicken Business & Personal also helps you track expenses and billable services throughout a client's project. When it's time to invoice, the system auto-populates the invoice with all tracked items, saving you time and ensuring accuracy. Once sent, the app helps monitor payment status, streamlining the entire billing process from start to finish.





Simplifies invoicing, financial health tracking, and accelerates payments with features like auto-populated invoices, intuitive dashboards, and online payment enablement. Additionally, you can create comprehensive business reports including profit and loss, balance sheet, and cash flow. Quicken Business & Personal also helps you track expenses and billable services throughout a client's project. When it's time to invoice, the system auto-populates the invoice with all tracked items, saving you time and ensuring accuracy. Once sent, the app helps monitor payment status, streamlining the entire billing process from start to finish. Simplify Tax Preparation: Provides access to accurate business and personal tax inputs and reports, maximizes available tax deductions for your business, and lets you easily export your data. For example, Quicken Business & Personal automatically tracks your income and expenses throughout the year, consolidating connected accounts and manual entries. At tax time, it generates a Schedule C or E form with detailed line-by-line totals, ready for your accountant or self-filing. You can also produce an income statement and balance sheet with a single click.





Provides access to accurate business and personal tax inputs and reports, maximizes available tax deductions for your business, and lets you easily export your data. For example, Quicken Business & Personal automatically tracks your income and expenses throughout the year, consolidating connected accounts and manual entries. At tax time, it generates a Schedule C or E form with detailed line-by-line totals, ready for your accountant or self-filing. You can also produce an income statement and balance sheet with a single click. Stay On Top of Your Personal Finances: With Quicken Business & Personal, you also get access to the features and capabilities of the award-winning app, Quicken Simplifi. You can manage savings goals, track investments, create personalized spending plans that adapt in real-time, and plan for retirement with intuitive tools and trackers.

To learn more about Quicken Business & Personal, including pricing, visit quicken.com/products/business-personal/ .

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them lead healthier financial lives. Featured on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 list, Quicken offers a suite of personal finance and life management software and apps, including Quicken Simplifi (recognized as the Editors' Choice by PCMag), Quicken Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken LifeHub.

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Quicken