Quicken Simplifi Named "Personal Finance App of the Year" in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Personal finance leader recognized for most comprehensive budgeting app

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken, maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced that its flagship budgeting app, Quicken Simplifi, has been named "Personal Finance App of the Year" by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards evaluate thousands of submissions — from startups to Fortune 500 companies — to honor the most innovative products, companies, and individuals in the global financial services & technology industries.

Quicken Simplifi was selected in this year's program for its comprehensive budgeting features, which empower users to plan smarter and make more confident decisions. With forward-looking tools that provide real-time clarity, users can keep their essential financial information organized and always within reach. Quicken Simplifi offers the following features to help Americans see the future clearly and stay ahead:

Budgeting: Visualize your income, bills, subscriptions, and savings so you always know what's left to spend and save.

Visualize your income, bills, subscriptions, and savings so you always know what's left to spend and save. Projected Cash Flow: By analyzing your income and spending habits against your bills and expenses, Quicken can project future balances and help you run "what-if" scenarios so you can plan smarter and dream bigger.

By analyzing your income and spending habits against your bills and expenses, Quicken can project future balances and help you run "what-if" scenarios so you can plan smarter and dream bigger. Savings Goals: Create custom savings goals, commit cash, and track progress.

Create custom savings goals, commit cash, and track progress. Investments: View your full portfolio in one place and turn insights into action with tools like cost basis, performance analysis, and real-time quotes.

View your full portfolio in one place and turn insights into action with tools like cost basis, performance analysis, and real-time quotes. Retirement Planner: Create projections based on your savings, expenses, investments, retirement age, expected annual living expenses, and much more.

Create projections based on your savings, expenses, investments, retirement age, expected annual living expenses, and much more. Reports & Insights: With pre-built reports and filters, Quicken Simplifi provides you with categorized breakdowns of spending, savings, and income.

"For over 40 years, our mission has been to help our customers lead healthy financial lives," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "We built Quicken Simplifi on the belief that Americans shouldn't just react to their finances, they should stay ahead of them. This recognition affirms that we're delivering on that promise."

To view the full list of winners, please visit https://fintechbreakthrough.com/2026-winners/.

To learn more about Quicken and its product portfolio, visit https://www.quicken.com/.

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them lead healthier financial lives. Featured on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 and 2025 lists, Quicken offers a suite of personal finance and life management software and apps, including Quicken Simplifi (recognized as the Editors' Choice by PCMag), Quicken Business & Personal, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken LifeHub.

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SOURCE Quicken