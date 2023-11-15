Quicken Welcomes New Users to Its Personal Finance Product Suite

News provided by

Quicken

15 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

The award-winning app, Quicken Simplifi, sees significant increase in customer signups amid shifts in the personal finance market 

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken, maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, welcomes new customers to its suite of award-winning personal finance products. As other industry players shift focus, Quicken is doubling down on its commitment to the personal finance market, and also offering a limited time discount to former Mint customers who move to Simplifi.

The company's popular app Quicken Simplifi – recognized by The New York Times Wirecutter and PCMag – is proving to be a popular option for those seeking a trusted and long-term personal finance partner. Quicken has recently seen the largest increase in Simplifi user subscriptions since its launch in 2020. The app offers users a customizable way to manage finances, save money, track spending, pay bills, and much more.

Over 20 million people have turned to Quicken to track their budgets and grow their money over the past four decades. In addition to Quicken Simplifi, the company offers a robust suite of personal finance products, including Quicken Classic which is available on Windows, Mac, and Mobile, and Quicken Classic Business & Personal which provides best-in-class features designed for business users.

"Quicken Simplifi picks up where other apps – such as the early pioneer, Mint – left off, keeping the simplicity of first-generation cloud-based personal finance apps, but extending the capabilities and delivering an ad-free/sales-free experience along with dedicated customer care," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken Inc. "At Quicken, our mission is to apply modern technology to helping people live healthy financial lives. We've been doing this for 40 years, and expect to be doing it for decades to come."

Switching to Quicken is easy and secure

Former Mint users can securely upload their data (balances, transactions, and more) and get connected to their financial accounts (across 14,000+ institutions) seamlessly. These users will be able to keep and leverage the history that they have built over time. Here is an easy step-by-step tutorial for users making the switch. 

Quicken acquires Status Money

Additionally, Quicken announced that customers of the social personal finance app, Status Money, will transition to Quicken Simplifi. This transition is an exciting opportunity for Status Money members to access an expanded suite of financial management tools. With Quicken Simplifi, members will continue to use their existing login credentials, ensuring a seamless transition. Quicken's dedicated customer care team is readily available to assist with the transition.

Majd Maksad, CEO of Status Money, said, "We're proud and thankful for the trust our members placed in us over the last seven years and we are confident that Quicken Simplifi is the right platform to continue supporting their financial journeys going forward. We've always been committed to helping our members get ahead financially, and we believe that Quicken Simplifi will continue to deliver on this promise."

For more information, visit: www.quicken.com

About Quicken Inc.
Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances and lead healthier financial lives. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps includes Quicken Classic, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken Simplifi, which has been recognized by The New York Times Wirecutter and PCMag.

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn

SOURCE Quicken

