Quicken's Fresh, New Look Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership in Personal Finance Management

News provided by

Quicken

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Quicken unveils new branding that looks to its future while honoring its roots

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc., maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today unveiled a new logo and visual brand, signaling its vision for the future. Building on the heritage, trustworthiness, and reliability that are synonymous with Quicken, the leader in personal finance for more than four decades, the new branding represents the company's evolution as users have embraced modern technology for managing their increasingly complex, sprawling finances.

Continue Reading
Refreshed. Revamped. Renewed. This is Quicken at 40.
Refreshed. Revamped. Renewed. This is Quicken at 40.

"Quicken has helped tens of millions of people with its comprehensive personal finance software over decades," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "And to serve them for decades more, we know we need to continue innovating to meet their needs, and this new brand reflects that. We love – I love! – the new logo and names for the same great products, and are confident our users will, too. We're modernizing, but staying true to our commitment to deliver the best personal finance software on the market for everyone, everywhere."

Quicken's new visual brand captures the spirit of Quicken Simplifi through its recognizable vibrant blue color, blended with the iconic Quicken red. The branding maintains the company's industry leadership and innovation grounded in the Quicken name. The circle in the logo represents how all-encompassing the company's product line is, and the tail of the 'Q' signifies Quicken's continuous forward motion.

In addition to its new logo, the company is bringing all of its products under the Quicken brand:

  • Quicken Simplifi – Now firmly under the Quicken umbrella, Simplifi still provides the freedom to address users' financial management needs in new, modern ways, leveraging a technically advanced cloud-native architecture.
  • Quicken Classic – Previously known as just Quicken, this is the same great personal finance software available on Windows, Mac, and Mobile.
  • Quicken Business & Personal – Formerly called Quicken Home & Business, this product provides best-in-class features designed for business users, in addition to the capabilities of Quicken's flagship personal finance software.

"The new branding brings together the elements of Quicken that resonate with long-time Quicken users – comprehensive, trustworthy, and secure – with those that newer users are drawn to, including easy-to-use and customizable," said Euan Campbell, CMO of Quicken. "We've heard time and time again that people are struggling to get a holistic view of their finances, which are spread across too many apps and websites. Enter: Quicken. We bring all of the activity across those accounts into a single view and surface helpful insights, making budget and financial management simple – and most importantly, personal."

Quicken's focus on helping people lead healthier financial lives enabled the company to drive growth to over 20 million active users and meaningfully increase its Net Promoter Score (NPS), annual sales volumes, and average customer lifespan. Quicken's family of products have been recognized as leaders in the personal finance space by The New York Times' Wirecutter, PCMag (where Quicken was named Editor's Choice!), and many others.

To experience the new Quicken logo and visual identity, visit quicken.com.

About Quicken Inc.
Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances and lead healthier financial lives. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps includes Quicken Classic, Quicken Business & Personal, and Quicken Simplifi, which has been recognized by The New York Times Wirecutter and PCMag.

Learn more about Quicken here and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Quicken

